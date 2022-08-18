Charities’ concerns at regional and schools gaps for disadvantaged pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charities’ concerns at regional and schools gaps for disadvantaged pupils

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 3:58 pm
Social mobility charities have raised concerns over the continued disadvantage gap (David Jones/PA)
Social mobility charities have raised concerns over the continued disadvantage gap (David Jones/PA)

Social mobility charities have voiced concerns around the gap between the most and least disadvantaged A-level students and called for more to be done to address disparities.

The Sutton Trust said regional gaps are growing and the differences in levels of achievement at private schools compared with state schools and colleges are still above 2019 levels.

The charity said while 58% of grades at private schools were A or above, the figure was 35% at academy schools and 32% at sixth forms.

While A-level entries awarded the top grades – A* and A – in London rose to 39% from 26.9% in 2019, in north-east England the figure was 30.8% this year, up from 23% in 2019.

Sir Peter Lampl, Sutton Trust and Education Endowment Foundation chairman, said: “It’s great to see that many disadvantaged youngsters are gaining a place at university, and that there is a slight narrowing of the gap between the most and least advantaged.

“Universities have rightly prioritised widening participation in spite of an extremely competitive year.

“However, the gap is still wider than it was pre-pandemic, highlighting that there is more work to be done.

“Today’s data also shows that there are regional disparities in attainment. The Government must work to ensure that students from all backgrounds, in all areas of the country, have the opportunity to succeed.”

Sarah Atkinson, chief executive of the Social Mobility Foundation, described the gap between independent and state schools as “pretty static” as she voiced concerns around how results will look in 2023 as exam conditions return to normal.

She told the BBC’s World at One programme: “The end of the support that’s been in place this year, the end of those mitigations, treating next year as a back-to-normal year, rests on the premise that the education recovery agenda has been successfully completed and the support in place, particularly for those least privileged young people, has been effective.

“And that’s simply not the case. We know that education recovery is not done, by a long way.”

Labour accused the Conservative Government of “once again failing our children” when it comes to regional disparities.

Bridget Phillipson, shadow education secretary, said: “Students in the north east are no less capable but after 12 years of Conservative governments they’re seeing their results go backwards compared to their peers across the south of England.

“Labour set out an ambitious recovery plan, delivering small group tutoring, mental health support, free breakfast clubs and after-school activities for all. Our plans would enable young people to thrive. Instead, the Conservatives are once again failing our children.”

Earlier this week, a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the gap between disadvantaged children and their peers had seen “virtually no change” in two decades and the coronavirus pandemic had “significantly worsened overall outcomes”.

Across the UK, around one in seven (14.6%) of entries received an A*.

While this is down from nearly one in five in 2021, it is still much higher than the figure in 2019, which was 7.7%.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of this year’s results in England show that private schools saw one of the steepest drops in top grades between this year and last.

The Ofqual data showed a drop of 12.4 percentage points in the proportion of students at private schools getting A or above this year compared with last year, when grades were teacher assessed.

The drop at secondary comprehensives was 8.7 percentage points, while at academies it was a 7.1 percentage point fall.

The drop at places classed by Ofqual as further education establishments was 12.7 percentage points.

Independent Schools Council (ISC) chairman Barnaby Lenon said the change was as a result of grade deflation, rejecting any suggestion teachers at private schools had been more generous in their grading last year.

He told the PA news agency: “It would be easy for someone to think that, but that would be someone who didn’t know what actually happened last year.

“All selective schools in the state sector and independent schools had quite high levels of deflation. But independent schools, the ones I’ve spoken to today, are very happy with their results.”

He said the main characteristic of grade inflation in the pandemic had been the increase in the number of A and A* grades.

He added: “That is where most of the deflation back towards 2019 standards has occurred. What that means is that the more grades your school had in the A/A* bracket last year, the more there’s going to be deflation in your results this year.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Labour demands recall of Parliament to tackle soaring energy bills
Margaret Ferrier admitted the offence in court on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon urged to tell lawbreaking MP Margaret Ferrier to resign
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn
The Beacons Reservoir, Powys. (Kay Roberts/Natural Resources Wales/PA)
Drought declared in part of Wales after heatwave and low rainfall
People gathered in the hot weather at Southend-on-Sea beach during the summer heatwave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Water company bosses got 20% pay rise amid sewage ‘scandal’, say Lib Dems
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Next prime minister must deliver Online Safety Bill, urge campaigners
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’
Doctors rejected a 4.5% pay deal last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
78% of doctors willing to strike over pay, survey suggests

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room