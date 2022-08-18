Eighty-five students at London academy secure Oxbridge places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Eighty-five students at London academy secure Oxbridge places

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 5:06 pm
Dominykas Antanaitis and Azeez Shekoni have secured places at Oxbridge (Brampton Manor/PA)
Dominykas Antanaitis and Azeez Shekoni have secured places at Oxbridge (Brampton Manor/PA)

Eighty-five students at a London academy are set to embark on university courses at Oxbridge, with one saying his “heart stopped” when he got the news.

Brampton Manor Academy in East Ham, in east London, has regularly seen its students secure places at either Cambridge or Oxford, and this year, 85 out of 470 will follow.

The school picked up considerable attention on Twitter as one of the platform’s top trends for all of Thursday and tweets applauding individual students on their results accrued hundreds of likes.

One is Dominykas Antanaitis, who will study engineering at Cambridge.

“My heart stopped when I opened the email; it took me some time to realise I had actually got in,” said Dominykas, who is the first in his family to attend university and received free school meals.

“I called my mum straight away and she was ecstatic. I stay in school until 6pm most days to study because there is no space for me to work at home. I am so happy my hard work has paid off.”

Azeez Shekoni, who will study medicine, will join his brother Harun – a former Brampton Manor Academy student – at Oxford, with the latter studying the university’s prestigious philosophy, politics and economics degree, which has launched numerous politicians’ careers.

“Going to Oxford is something me and my brother had both dreamed about for a long time, so when I got my offer it was a special moment for me and my family,” Azeez said.

“Coming to Brampton taught me that everyone has the potential to achieve their goals – regardless of their background – with hard work and determination.”

Nearly 90% of year 13s at the academy – 430 students – achieved straight A/A* grades.

Executive principal, Dr Dayo Olukoshi OBE, said: “We are exceptionally proud of what our students have achieved. They have shown incredible resilience and determination to ensure the disruption experienced over the past couple of years has not halted their path to success.

“We passionately believe there is no limit to what our students can achieve with sufficient effort and determination.”

In 2021, 55 Oxbridge offers were held by students at the academy, with 51 received in 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

The Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Labour demands recall of Parliament to tackle soaring energy bills
Margaret Ferrier admitted the offence in court on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon urged to tell lawbreaking MP Margaret Ferrier to resign
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn
The Beacons Reservoir, Powys. (Kay Roberts/Natural Resources Wales/PA)
Drought declared in part of Wales after heatwave and low rainfall
People gathered in the hot weather at Southend-on-Sea beach during the summer heatwave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Water company bosses got 20% pay rise amid sewage ‘scandal’, say Lib Dems
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Next prime minister must deliver Online Safety Bill, urge campaigners
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’
Doctors rejected a 4.5% pay deal last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
78% of doctors willing to strike over pay, survey suggests

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room