Northern Ireland legacy Bill open to negotiations, says Vara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Northern Ireland legacy Bill open to negotiations, says Vara

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 5:02 pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has visited Londonderry (Brian Lawless/PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara has visited Londonderry (Brian Lawless/PA)

The controversial Bill to tackle Northern Ireland’s troubled past is still open to negotiations, the Secretary of State has said.

Shailesh Vara was speaking during a visit to Londonderry on Thursday, the day after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

The Bill has been almost universally opposed by political parties and victims groups.

Mr Vara said he believes most people would like to have a way forward on dealing with the past.

“A legacy Bill is going through Parliament but it is still open to negotiations, it is open to consultation, we are still in listening mode, we are still talking, there is still room for making amendments,” he told the BBC.

“So I want to be absolutely clear, we are still listening and we are ready to make changes as and when necessary.”

However, Sinn Fein accused Mr Vara of failing to engage with victims and families in Derry on Thursday.

“The British Secretary of State slipped off like a thief in the night up a one-way street just to avoid speaking to victims and families in Derry today,” Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson said.

“Once again, a Tory minister has demonstrated a total disregard for the victims and families who are opposed to its Bill of shame.

“The British government is forcing through its legacy plans and ignoring opposition from victims and families, all political parties on this island, the Irish government and the Human Rights Commission who have branded it flawed.

“People see this plan as more cover-up by a Tory government that wants to let its own state forces off the hook for killing Irish citizens during the conflict and shut down a route to justice.

“Rather than ducking and diving from families, the British Secretary of State should listen to their views and respect their wishes.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Labour demands recall of Parliament to tackle soaring energy bills
Margaret Ferrier admitted the offence in court on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon urged to tell lawbreaking MP Margaret Ferrier to resign
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn
The Beacons Reservoir, Powys. (Kay Roberts/Natural Resources Wales/PA)
Drought declared in part of Wales after heatwave and low rainfall
People gathered in the hot weather at Southend-on-Sea beach during the summer heatwave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Water company bosses got 20% pay rise amid sewage ‘scandal’, say Lib Dems
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Next prime minister must deliver Online Safety Bill, urge campaigners
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’
Doctors rejected a 4.5% pay deal last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
78% of doctors willing to strike over pay, survey suggests

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room