Plan to improve women’s health going unheeded – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Plan to improve women’s health going unheeded – Labour

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

The Scottish Government is failing to deliver the promises to improve women’s health it made a year ago, Scottish Labour has said.

A women’s health champion is still to be appointed despite a pledge to do so this summer, the party said.

In August 2021, the government published a 68-page document with a number of proposals to improve women’s health.

As well as a national champion, it called for a women’s health lead in every NHS board.

Labour says health boards have also failed to fully adopt an accreditation programme designed to tackle gender inequality.

almost no action has been taken

Labour MSP Carol Mochan said: “One year on from the launch of the Women’s Health Plan and almost no action has been taken by this SNP-Green government.

“If the Scottish Government struggles to meet its short-term targets in the women’s health plan, then women across Scotland have reason to question when they can expect medium- and longer-term priorities to be delivered.

“Tackling inequalities in women’s health must be a priority for this government – instead, Humza Yousaf and Maree Todd are happy to sit on their hands and let things get worse for Scotland’s women.

“The people of Scotland deserve better than empty commitments and a litany of broken promises from the SNP.

“Scottish Labour will continue to fight to eradicate health inequalities from our society and deliver workplaces that are respectful and understanding of women’s health matters.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our Women’s Health Plan, which was the first of its kind in the UK, raises awareness about women’s health and aims to reduce health inequalities for girls and women.

“We have made good progress in the first year, including improved access to accurate and consistent information by launching a Women’s Health platform on NHS Inform; improved access to services with a menopause specialist service in place in each mainland Health Board, and a buddy system in the Islands; and we launched a joint research call with Wellbeing for Women on endometriosis. We will appoint a Women’s Health Champion this summer.

“We are determined to ensure all women are able to access timely abortions without judgement, free from stigma or harassment. We will assist the development of national level legislation that will allow safe access to healthcare facilities that provide abortion services.

“The UK National Screening Committee (UK NSC) has not yet made a recommendation on the use of self-sampling in the national cervical screening programme, however we are taking the necessary steps to ensure we can roll it out as soon as possible once a recommendation is made. Patient safety is our top priority and we will not act until we are assured it is safe to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system
The Government has announced it will extend its role in the running of Liverpool City Council (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government increases intervention in Liverpool after another critical report
The Green Alliance said land used for solar farms could be used to grow crops at the same time (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sunak’s promise to protect farmland from solar farms criticised
Completion of the R100 scheme has been delayed from last year to 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Governments to invest extra £36m in rural broadband programme
The latest ONS survey was published on Friday (Alamy/PA)
Covid infections drop further in Scotland
The initiative was drawn up to tackle depopulation on the islands (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Government ditches Islands Bond scheme after locals condemn it as ‘gimmick’

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0