78% of doctors willing to strike over pay, survey suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

78% of doctors willing to strike over pay, survey suggests

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 12:03 am
Doctors rejected a 4.5% pay deal last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Doctors rejected a 4.5% pay deal last month (Peter Byrne/PA)

More than three-quarters of doctors who took part in a recent survey have said they are prepared to strike in a pay dispute.

The study, undertaken by BMA Scotland, spoke to 3,100 medics north of the border between July 20 and August 5 after a 4.5% offer was rejected.

Of those asked, 78% said they would be willing to take part in strike action to deliver a better pay award.

Elsewhere, 90% said the offer was too low, while 88% said they feel their contribution to the NHS was not reflected in the offer, and 58% said they are more likely to leave the NHS.

BMA Scotland chairman Lewis Morrison said the results show the level of “dissatisfaction, disillusionment and indeed outright anger” doctors are feeling.

Dr Morrison added: “It puts the Scottish Government on warning that the status quo for doctors in Scotland is no longer acceptable and in truth hasn’t been for some time.

“This survey was about this year’s pay uplift, which in itself was completely unacceptable and amounted to a massive real terms pay cut.

“But it’s important to remember the wider context – where doctors have suffered years of pay erosion and are bearing the brunt of trying to care for patients in an NHS that is basically collapsing around them.

“And that’s after more than two years of heroic efforts on the frontline of the pandemic.

“Like many other public sector workers, doctors are now clearly saying enough is enough – we need action to make our working lives better, and there’s no doubt that pay is one of the key starting points.”

The chairman, who will leave the post at the end of this month, said he and his successor Iain Kennedy have written to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf to arrange an “urgent meeting”.

Doctor
BMA Scotland said the ‘status quo for doctors is no longer acceptable’ (Alamy/PA)

Dr Morrison added: “While that is ongoing, members on the committees that represent each individual separate branch of practice – so that is junior doctors, consultants, GPs, and staff and specialist doctors – will be considering and discussing the implications for their own members and their own next steps.

“As the pay award will impact on doctors at different stages of their careers, it’s only right that each committee is allowed to proceed on that basis.

“But if action isn’t forthcoming urgently to set out how the Scottish Government will address the need for change, we will all be guided by members on the next steps, and while it will ultimately be up to each committee on how to proceed, I would expect all options, including different types of industrial action and leaving the (Doctors and Dentists Remuneration Board) process will be on the table.

“Of course, no-one would ever take industrial action lightly and it would only be a last resort when other avenues have been exhausted.

“But it is clear from our survey that this is a live option, and members are willing to consider taking a variety of types of industrial action, up to and including strike action if required as a last resort.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “The annual pay uplift of 4.5% for NHS medical staff is the largest since devolution and followed recommendations by the independent Doctors and Dentists Pay Review Body (DDRB).

“The Scottish Government, BMA Scotland and other relevant stakeholders all participated and provided evidence to the DDRB to allow them to make their independent recommendations.

“This year’s award builds on the 3% uplift that was recommended and applied by the Scottish Government in 2021. This means staff have been awarded a 7.5% pay increase over the last two years. This award will see a senior consultant receive an uplift of more than £5,000 this year. Taken alongside last year’s pay award of 3%, senior consultant pay will have risen by over £8,500 in the past two years.

“This uplift demonstrates that we value all our medical and dental staff, and the important contribution they make. It’s crucial that we continue to not only recruit and build our future NHS workforce, but also retain expertise within NHS Scotland.

“Our senior medical staff will continue to be the best-paid in the UK and this will help ensure that NHS Scotland remains an attractive employment option for all medical staff.

“I have regular engagement with the BMA and will continue that dialogue.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system
The Government has announced it will extend its role in the running of Liverpool City Council (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government increases intervention in Liverpool after another critical report
The Green Alliance said land used for solar farms could be used to grow crops at the same time (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sunak’s promise to protect farmland from solar farms criticised
Completion of the R100 scheme has been delayed from last year to 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Governments to invest extra £36m in rural broadband programme
The latest ONS survey was published on Friday (Alamy/PA)
Covid infections drop further in Scotland
The initiative was drawn up to tackle depopulation on the islands (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Government ditches Islands Bond scheme after locals condemn it as ‘gimmick’

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0