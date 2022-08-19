Almost half of bill-payers struggling with energy costs before next hike – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Almost half of bill-payers struggling with energy costs before next hike – poll

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 11:38 am
More people are struggling to pay their energy bills as the cost of living soars (Aaron Chown/PA)
More people are struggling to pay their energy bills as the cost of living soars (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nearly half of adults in the UK are struggling to pay their energy bills even ahead of a massive price spike that is expected to take thousands of pounds out of the pocket of families.

The Office for National Statistics found 45% of adults who pay energy bills found it very or somewhat difficult to do so in the first half of August.

This is even before massive bill rises hit more than 20 million households across the UK.

Energy regulator Ofgem is set to announce changes to the price cap on energy bills next Friday.

It is expected to set the cap close to £3,600 per year for the average household. This is well above the £1,971 per year that the average household is currently paying.

The next price cap will come into force on October 1. It is then due to be updated again on January 1, and April 1. Based on today’s gas prices, experts expect the cap to rise all three times.

The winter will prove tough for everyone with an energy bill to pay, and those on the lowest incomes are set to be the most impacted.

In its wide-ranging survey, the ONS also found the recent hot weather has had an impact on many people in the UK.

While 55% said they were not impacted by the heatwave, one in five (21%) said their leisure activities were affected, and 14% said their general health had been impacted.

Government advice on how to handle the heatwave reached through to 85% of people, the ONS figures suggest.

Nine in 10 people said they drank more fluids during the hot days, and eight in 10 said they closed curtains or blinds to keep their homes cooler.

Meanwhile, 65% said they stayed out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, 53% closed windows when the day was hottest, and 51% avoided exercise at the same time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during a visit to Twelve Oaks Farm in Newton Abbot, Devon, earlier this month (Finnbarr Webster/PA)
Rishi Sunak takes swipe at Liz Truss over absence from farming hustings
John McDonnell at a rally outside London’s King’s Cross Station during a rail strike in June (Rebecca Speare-Cole/PA)
John McDonnell calls on Keir Starmer to support strikes ‘when necessary’
Severe cuts to bus services in England have been avoided due to new Government funding (David Jones/PA)
Bus services saved with new £130m funding
The MoD said Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been targeted (MoD/PA)
Blasts behind Russian lines had major psychological effect on Putin – officials
Hollie Dance, mother of Archie Battersbee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Archie Battersbee’s mother seeks meeting with Health Secretary to discuss system
The Government has announced it will extend its role in the running of Liverpool City Council (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government increases intervention in Liverpool after another critical report
The Green Alliance said land used for solar farms could be used to grow crops at the same time (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)
Sunak’s promise to protect farmland from solar farms criticised
Completion of the R100 scheme has been delayed from last year to 2027 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Governments to invest extra £36m in rural broadband programme
The latest ONS survey was published on Friday (Alamy/PA)
Covid infections drop further in Scotland
The initiative was drawn up to tackle depopulation on the islands (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Government ditches Islands Bond scheme after locals condemn it as ‘gimmick’

More from Press and Journal

The High Court in Edinburgh
Jeremy Kyle guest raped Highland schoolgirl in back of car
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Teenager in court after £70,000 heroin and crack cocaine seizure
Ceannabeinne Beach, near Durness, with plenty of campers present. Photo: Andy Walker.
Call for wild camping ban at Highland beaches impacted by NC500 tourists
1
Blue-green algae in Loch Leven in 2020. Photo by Steve Brown / DCT Media.
Fresh blue-green algae warning for pet owners given by Highland Council
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. From Shannon O'Rourke FB page Picture shows; Liam Thomson. Moray. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; 18/08/2022
New dad subjected girlfriend to months of abuse and refused to fund nappies for…
Roger Owen , chairman of the Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire group of the Scottish Wildlife Trust. He's concerned about Aberdeen City Council plans to plant 15,000 trees on Scotstown Moor, All photos: Kath Flannery.
Please don't plant 15,000 trees in Aberdeen nature reserve, says wildlife group
0