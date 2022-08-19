UK students in clearing for university place at highest level in decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK students in clearing for university place at highest level in decade

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 11:50 am Updated: August 19, 2022, 3:04 pm
The number of UK-based students in clearing through Ucas is at the highest level in a decade (/PA)
More than 50,000 UK-based students were in clearing trying to get places on higher education courses a day after A-level exam results were released, figures show.

This year’s number is the highest since at least 2013, and compares with 39,230 in clearing at the same point last year.

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses fell this year, initial data from Ucas showed on Thursday, but was still the second highest on record.

UK-based students in clearing, one day after A-level results
(PA Graphics)

On the day results were published, 425,830 people had places confirmed – down 2% on the same point last year but up 16,870 compared with 2019 when exams were last held, Ucas said.

By Friday morning, there were 53,510 UK-domiciled 18-year-old applicants marked as “free to be placed in clearing” on the Ucas website.

A total of 214,930 UK-domiciled students got their first choice, compared with 226,910 last year.

The organisation’s chief executive, Clare Marchant, said the growth in the number of 18-year-olds in the population is something that is likely to create “a more competitive environment for students in the years to come”.

The number of international 18-year-olds getting their first choice this year rose to 19,830 – up from 18,870 last year.

The figure was down from just over 20,000 in both 2019 and 2020, but up on each of the previous years dating back to 2013.

Places for students from China, India and Nigeria are all up – increasing by 35%, 27% and 43% on last year respectively, Ucas said.

Education committee chairman Robert Halfon said international students are seen as a “cash cow” for universities due to their higher fees, the Daily Telegraph reported.

He said: “While we should welcome overseas students, they should not be a substitute for making sure that British students get first dibs.

“I think they are seen as a cash cow and I think that’s wrong.”

The Office for Students (OfS) said that while international students make an “important contribution”, it has signalled to universities that “over-reliance on fee income from international students may create financial risk” for the institutions.

OfS interim chief executive Susan Lapworth said: “Universities are able to recruit as many UK students as they wish on to most of their courses. There are plenty of places available through clearing for UK students who have not yet secured a place for this year.

“International students make an important contribution to academic and cultural life at universities in England and recruitment of international students ensures that less popular courses are able to run each year, giving UK students more choice.

“We have signalled that over-reliance on fee income from international students may create financial risk for universities and we will continue to look at the impact of these recruitment patterns across the sector.”

A spokesman for Universities UK said domestic students still make up the vast majority of places on university courses but that the presence of international students “is something we should welcome, and the Government’s International Education Strategy has an ambition to host at least 600,000 international education students in the UK each year by 2030”.

He said international students “have a huge positive economic impact for towns and cities right across the UK” and that their fees are invested back into a university’s activity “including teaching UK students – which ensures everyone can benefit from a high-quality experience”.

Hundreds of thousands of pupils across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, who sat exams this summer for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak, received their results on Thursday.

A-level grades for students across the UK dropped from pandemic highs, but remained above 2019 levels.

Of the record numbers in clearing this year, a spokesman for Ucas said there are various reasons why students are eligible to find a place in that system, including those who are “extremely savvy and are constantly assessing their options” or those who have an offer confirmed but use clearing to make a new choice.

