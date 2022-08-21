Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Johnson holds call with world leaders including Biden after return from holiday

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: August 21, 2022, 8:29 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)

Boris Johnson has held a call with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders after returning from his second holiday of the summer.

The Prime Minister discussed the Iran nuclear deal and the Russian-occupied nuclear complex in Ukraine with the US president, France’s Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday.

Downing Street said he had returned to the UK and is expected to fully resume work in No 10 again from Monday.

He had been holidaying with wife Carrie Johnson in Greece after their honeymoon to Slovenia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been on holiday with his wife Carrie (Aaron Chown/PA)

The leaders discussed co-operation on international security, including the risk of the fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant occupied by Vladimir Putin’s troops.

They welcomed the Russian president’s agreement to allow the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the site amid concerns over its safety.

“They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility,” a No 10 statement said.

The White House account of the call said the leaders discussed “ongoing negotiations” over Iran’s nuclear programme, as the US considers Tehran’s latest proposal on the Iran nuclear deal.

Its statement said the men discussed the “need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilising regional activities”.

The four countries on the call were all signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that crumbled when Donald Trump’s administration withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

No 10 added: “The Prime Minister welcomed the opportunity to speak, and the leaders agreed their teams would continue working closely together in the coming weeks.”

Mr Johnson had faced criticism for being on holiday as the UK’s economic picture worsened, with inflation soaring and energy prices set to shoot up again.

Asda chairman and Tory peer Lord Rose criticised a “horrifying” absence of fresh support, and said: “The captain of the ship is on shore leave – nobody is in charge at the moment.”

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson had “abdicated his responsibility and bailed on the country” in his final weeks in No 10 ahead of his replacement, either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, taking over on September 6.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Barristers are waiting for the results of an all-out strike ballot for industrial action next month as part of a row with the Government over jobs and pay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Barristers wait for result of strike ballot
GCSEs will follow A-levels with a drop in grades this year compared to 2021 when students were teacher-assessed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Almost a quarter of a million fewer top GCSE grades predicted as exams return
The University and College Union has said it will ballot for industrial action next month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scrap vanity projects and reinvest spare cash in staff, universities told
Think tank Onward said a stamp duty rebate could take advantage of the ‘moment of change’ of buying a new house to help retrofit the UK’s leaky homes (Tim Goode/PA)
Stamp duty rebate could pay for greener homes, says think tank
Ukrainian refugees Tania Orlova and her son Danylo, eight, have settled in Berkshire and are worried they may need to move away (Family handout/PA)
Ukrainian refugee families worry over housing as time with hosts nears end
Mark Hawthorne is now working in Melbourne, Australia (Mark Hawthorne/PA)
Belfast barber urges those receiving GCSE results to aim for the sky
People walk on the beach at Seaford in Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Monitors for measuring sewage going into sea faulty or not installed – Lib Dems
Liz Truss’s economic vision was coming under attack from Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)
Rishi Sunak’s camp tells Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over ‘dangerous’ tax plans
Liz Truss is in the running to be next UK prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Ireland’s Europe Minister hopes Truss would set ‘good’ pattern on Brexit issues
A GP writes a prescription in a practice room (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Doctors’ anger over Government proposals for GPs to prescribe energy discounts

More from Press and Journal

CR0036967 Breedon Highland League ; Banks o' Dee (blue) v Nairn County Dee's Mark Gilmour, Nairn's Scott Davidson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 23-07-2022`
Banks o' Dee hit Keith for eight, Forres' goal blitz beats Huntly and Turriff…
Culter celebrate after Nikolas Wozniak scores from the penalty spot. Picture by Kami Thomson
Junior football: Hermes and Culter continue to set the pace in NRJFA Premier League
Safetec UK managing director Babak Alnasser.
Safetec UK continuing to recruit after £3m first half sales
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New brewery and distillery in Inverness Picture shows; Hotelier Jon Erasmus at the new Uilebheist brewery and distillery in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by Spey Date; 27/06/2022
Exclusive: New Inverness distillery rolls out rare cask programme - with just 100 up…
0
l-r Run-DMC band members Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Joseph "DJ Run" Simmons. Jam Master Jay was fatally shot in his recording studio in 2002.
Your Money: Run-DMC, Freddo chocolate bars and inflation
0
A growing number of households are struggling to make ends meet.
Your Money: How 'home-side hustles' may help you cope with cost-of-living crisis
0