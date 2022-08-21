Rishi Sunak’s camp tells Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over ‘dangerous’ tax plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak’s camp tells Liz Truss to ‘come clean’ over ‘dangerous’ tax plans

By Press Association
August 21, 2022, 10:01 pm
Liz Truss’s economic vision was coming under attack from Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liz Truss’s economic vision was coming under attack from Rishi Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liz Truss will plunge the economy into an “inflation spiral” if she does not choose between her unfunded £50 billion tax cuts or providing cost-of-living support, her Tory leadership rival has warned.

Rishi Sunak’s campaign said the Foreign Secretary would increase borrowing to “historic and dangerous levels”, and place public finances into “serious jeopardy”, if she attempts both.

The comments came after Ms Truss, the frontrunner to be the next prime minister, signalled she could help firms and households with soaring energy bills with direct support this winter.

She was looking at assistance “across the board” despite in the past insisting she was focused on tax cuts rather than what she termed “giving out handouts”.

A statement from Mr Sunak’s campaign said: “Following weeks of rejecting direct support payments as ‘handouts’, Truss supporters have slowly woken up to the reality of what winter brings. They now say that they will provide people with help – but what help, for who, when and how it will be paid for remains a mystery.

“The reality is that Truss cannot deliver a support package as well as come good on £50 billion worth of unfunded, permanent tax cuts in one go.

“To do so would mean increasing borrowing to historic and dangerous levels, putting the public finances in serious jeopardy and plunging the economy into an inflation spiral.”

The row comes ahead of Ofgem’s announcement on Friday when the regulator is expected to hike the cap on energy bills from £1,971 to around £3,600.

The former chancellor’s team also seized on reports that Ms Truss is not planning to ask the independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for a forecast ahead of the emergency budget she is planning for next month.

“It’s no wonder they want to avoid independent scrutiny of the OBR in their emergency budget – they know you can’t do both and it’s time they came clean about that now,” Mr Sunak’s campaign said.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak criticised Liz Truss’s funding proposals (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms Truss’s economic vision and her reported plans for the OBR, which is required to produce two forecasts a year, was coming under increasing attacks from Tory critics.

Lord Griffiths, the Conservative peer who served as Margaret Thatcher’s head of policy, said: “The Bank of England’s devastating outlook for the economy contrasts with Liz’s optimism – for her to now prevent the OBR doing proper analysis of the facts would seem to indicate complete loss of confidence in the policy she is advocating.”

Conservative heavyweight Michael Gove warned in an article for the Times that Ms Truss was on a “holiday from reality” with her plans for tax cuts during an economic crisis as he endorsed Mr Sunak.

Mr Gove, who served as levelling-up secretary until being sacked by Boris Johnson before his resignation as Tory leader, said Ms Truss’s vision puts the “stock options of FTSE 100 executives” before the nation’s poorest.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, a close ally of Ms Truss who is tipped to be her chancellor, insisted there would be fresh support this winter as energy bills soar.

“I understand the deep anxiety this is causing. As winter approaches, millions of families will be concerned about how they are going to make ends meet,” he wrote in the Mail+.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng claimed ‘help is coming’ for the British people (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“But I want to reassure the British people that help is coming.”

Ms Truss was expressing optimism for the economy, saying there is “too much talk that there’s going to be a recession” as she insisted an economic slump is not inevitable despite the Bank’s forecast.

In an interview with the Sun on Sunday, she said she was looking at help “across the board” in a hint that there could be more support for businesses and households.

So far, she has focused on cutting taxes, such as an immediate reversal of the national insurance hike, while Mr Sunak has focused on trying to bring soaring inflation down.

