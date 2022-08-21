Almost a quarter of a million fewer top GCSE grades predicted as exams return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Almost a quarter of a million fewer top GCSE grades predicted as exams return

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 12:05 am
GCSEs will follow A-levels with a drop in grades this year compared to 2021 when students were teacher-assessed (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Top grades awarded to this year’s GCSE students will fall, with more pupils failing and a slight narrowing of the girls’ lead over boys, an education expert has suggested.

In line with the move back towards pre-pandemic grading, there could be some 230,000 fewer top grades in the UK compared with 2021, but 230,000 more than 2019, Professor Alan Smithers predicted.

The director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at the University of Buckingham said the pattern was likely to be similar to the change seen in A-level results on Thursday, when grades fell from pandemic highs, but remained above 2019 levels.

Exams returned this year for the first time since 2019 (Chris Radburn/PA)
Last year, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and students were instead given results determined by their teachers.

Overall, 28.9% of UK GCSE entries were awarded one of the top grades, up by 2.7 percentage points on 2020.

In 2019, when exams were last held, only a fifth (20.8%) of entries achieved at least a 7 or an A grade.

Prof Smithers said this year, which is expected to see grades moved back to around halfway between those of 2021 and 2019, will mean disappointment for many.

He said: “In 2022, we can reasonably expect to see a drop in top grades, with many more failing to reach the pass level (C/4).

“In England, the biggest percentage fall will be at Grade 9s and many more will fall below Grade 4.

“We can take the A-level results as pointers. At A-level, the top grades were cut, but not as far as the Government was wanting, I suspect because high marks were scored in the easier exams and lower grades for higher marks is going to be difficult to defend on appeal.”

He said he expects girls to remain “a long way ahead of boys with only a small narrowing of the gap from the return to exams”.

In the latest A-level results, girls continued to outperform boys overall, although the gap grew smaller.

The proportion of girls who got A or above was 2.2 percentage points higher than boys this year, compared with a 4.8 percentage points difference last year.

As with A-levels, extra help was provided for GCSE students with the return to exams, including more generous grading, advance information on topics, formulae and equation sheets for  GCSE maths, physics and combined science exams.

Prof Smithers said: “Girls have been a lot further ahead at GCSE than at A-level, so I would not expect to see a significant impact on GCSEs, especially with the modified exams.”

Figures covering GCSE entries from students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be published by the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) on Thursday.

While traditional A*-G grades are used in Northern Ireland and Wales, in England these have been replaced in with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest.

A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.

