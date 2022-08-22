Sturgeon hails ‘crucial’ offshore windfarms as new Shetland projects progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon hails ‘crucial’ offshore windfarms as new Shetland projects progress

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: August 22, 2022, 12:31 pm
Nicola Sturgeon said new offshore wind power projects would be ‘crucial’ (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon said new offshore wind power projects would be ‘crucial’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

New offshore wind power projects will be “crucial” as Scotland seeks to become “one of the net-zero capitals of Europe”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister spoke out as seabed agreements were announced for three new developments in the waters around Shetland – which together are expected to generate some 2.8 gigawatts (GW) of electricity.

The three projects have all been offered option agreements as part of the Crown Estate’s ScotWind clearing process.

The deal was announced as the First Minister visited Aberdeen for an offshore wind supply chain summit with Energy Secretary Michael Matheson and oil industry tycoon, Sir Ian Wood.

The Crown Estate announced seabed agreements for three new offshore wind projects in the waters off Shetland (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ms Sturgeon stressed the role that offshore wind would have, saying that the Scottish Government regarded the sector as providing “one of the most important economic and environmental opportunities we have”.

She stated: “It can reduce our carbon emissions, improve our energy security, and create tens of thousands of high-quality jobs.

“It will bring benefits for all of Scotland – but it will be especially important in the north east, and a crucial part in the transition from being the oil and gas capital of Europe, to being one of the net-zero capitals of Europe.”

The First Minister continued: “The importance of accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources, including hydrogen, has been brought into sharp relief by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

“In Scotland, nearly 100% of our net electricity demand already comes from renewable sources and we are focused on reducing energy demand and accelerating the deployment of renewable energy.”

Ms Sturgeon said the ScotWind programme, which will see parts of the seabed around Scotland leased for offshore wind would “deliver a new era” for the industry.

She hailed the initiative, saying it represented “the world’s largest commercial round for floating offshore wind and breaks new ground in putting large-scale floating wind technology on the map at gigawatt scale”.

The First Minister continued: “It will provide several billion pounds more in rental revenues once projects become operational, to be invested for the benefit of the people of Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon later spoke to journalists outside the conference in Aberdeen.

She acknowledged there were “challenges” in building new infrastructure such as ports which would service the offshore developments.

The ScotWind licensing process set out expectations for companies to build their supply chains in Scotland, she said.

The First Minister added: “In terms of using the expertise and the skills, built up over five decades in oil and gas, now to build a renewable sector, that’s a good thing. That’s something we should be encouraging.

“But we’ve got to make sure that we do that in a way that delivers economic benefits here in Scotland.”

The three new developments that seabed agreements have been announced for should see £56 million raised for the Scottish Government in option fees – with further payments of £4 million per GW per year also expected once they are up and running.

While the announcement of seabed agreements is just the first stage in that process, Colin Palmer, the director of marine at Crown Estate Scotland, hailed the news as “a fantastic result for Shetland and for Scotland”.

He added: “These projects have significant potential to really boost Scotland’s progress towards its net-zero targets, including in relation to the opportunity around green hydrogen.

“Taking these three into account, the 20 ScotWind projects now total up to 27.6GW with initial supply chain commitments indicating an average of £1.4 billion investment in Scotland per gigawatt of capacity built.

“This result is further proof that Scotland is leading globally on offshore wind, deploying new technology and exploiting the potential of hydrogen.”

