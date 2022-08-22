Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 3:34 pm
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted in favour of an all-out strike.

Barristers are currently walking out on alternate weeks but have now opted for an indefinite, uninterrupted strike from September 5.

The escalation of the industrial action, combined with the ongoing arrangement, means the last working day for barristers will be on Friday and they will walk out again from August 30.

The PA news agency looks at the dispute so far.

– Why are barristers striking?

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) are embroiled in a row over jobs and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work – publicly funded representation for defendants who cannot afford to pay.

Chairman Jo Sidhu QC previously said the action aimed to “shine a spotlight on the severity of the ongoing crisis in the criminal justice system”.

The CBA also claimed the Government had “manifestly failed to recognise the scale of the crisis and to act with the urgency required”.

– How has the strike affected the justice system so far?  

According to MoJ figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted a result of the dispute so far.

Data released under freedom of information laws show that during the first 19 days of industrial action – between June 27 and August 5 – there were 6,235 court cases disrupted, including 1,415 trials, across England and Wales.

Criminal barristers strike action
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– What effect is escalating the strike going to have?

There are around 2,400 full-time criminal barristers and 1,808 CBA members – out of 2,273 who took part in the ballot – voted in favour of escalating the industrial action.

The action has the potential to see the criminal justice system in crown courts grind to a halt. With legal representatives absent from proceedings, few will be able to go ahead. It may mean only the most severe and urgent cases can be prioritised.

As a result of the action, defence barristers are also refusing to step in and pick up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning – which typically helps to limit delays in the progress of proceedings.

The culmination could further exacerbate the backlog of cases waiting to be dealt with by courts which has grown amid lockdown restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ultimately, it means victims could be waiting longer for justice and defendants could face delays in their case being concluded.

– Has the Government not offered barristers a pay rise already?

Yes.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

But there has been anger among lawyers that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

The MoJ previously said it had “repeatedly explained” to the CBA that backdating pay would require a “fundamental change” in how fees are paid, adding: “That reform would cost a disproportionate amount of taxpayers’ money and would take longer to implement, meaning barristers would have to wait longer for payment.”

– What is the Government’s position?

Ministers and officials have branded the decision “irresponsible” and warned the action will cause “unnecessary disruption” which will only see more victims face further delays and distress while they wait for their cases to be dealt with by courts.

Downing Street has urged the CBA to rethink its plans.

In making the pay offer, the Government agreed to match recommendations made by Sir Christopher Bellamy QC, who carried out a review of the legal aid system, by increasing investment in criminal legal aid by £135 million a year, including an increase in fees for criminal barristers.

But his report also warned the sum was the “minimum necessary as the first step in nursing the system of criminal legal aid back to health after years of neglect”, adding: “I do not see that sum as ‘an opening bid’ but rather what is needed, as soon as practicable, to enable … the whole criminal justice system to function effectively, to respond to forecast increased demand, and to reduce the backlog.

“I by no means exclude that further sums may be necessary in the future to meet these public interest objectives. There is in my view no scope for further delay.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (PA/Joe Giddens)
UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’
A review is to be launched into why some students have been waiting days for their exam results (David Davies/PA)
Ofqual to review why some students still waiting for results
SNP MP Joanna Cherry was interviewed as part of the Political Party show at the Edinburgh Fringe (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Joanna Cherry: Scottish independence can only happen with cross-party input
A Border Force vessel carrying a group of people thought to be migrants arrives in Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday August 22, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Babies brought ashore as Channel crossings resume
Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish embassy in Ukraine reopens
The squeeze on gas supplies in Europe has helped fuel rocketing inflation and driven up household bills (Alamy/PA)
No 10 says no need to panic over energy supplies
Number 10 said it was the duty of water firms to put customers before shareholders (PA)
Government ‘has head in the sand’ over sewage pumped on to UK’s beaches –…
Rishi Sunak has accused his Conservative leadership rival, Liz Truss, of ‘promising the earth to everybody’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Truss ‘promising the earth’ in bid to become PM, says Sunak
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street (PA)
Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis dominate as Johnson prepares for No 10 exit
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London as they support the Criminal Bar Association action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government under fire for doing ‘nothing’ to resolve industrial disputes

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0