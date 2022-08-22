Joanna Cherry: Scottish independence can only happen with cross-party input

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Joanna Cherry: Scottish independence can only happen with cross-party input

By Press Association
August 22, 2022, 5:31 pm
SNP MP Joanna Cherry was interviewed as part of the Political Party show at the Edinburgh Fringe (Jonathan Brady/PA)
SNP MP Joanna Cherry was interviewed as part of the Political Party show at the Edinburgh Fringe (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Scottish independence can only be achieved through cross-party input, Joanna Cherry has said.

The SNP MP made the comment during an interview with Matt Forde at his Edinburgh Fringe show, The Political Party, on Monday.

Ms Cherry added that a bid to break up the union “cannot just be about” the SNP, suggesting support should be sought from members of other UK parties who “quietly support independence”.

Reflecting on the cross-party efforts to challenge Boris Johnson’s proroguing of the UK Parliament in 2019, the MP for Edinburgh South West said: “I think what I learned from that is if you want to achieve anything in politics, you really have to work cross-party.

“That’s the big lesson of Scottish devolution. Devolution was delivered by cross-party working.

“Independence will only come with cross-party working. It can’t just be about my party.

“We have to reach out to other parties, and I don’t just mean the smaller independence parties. I also mean members of other parties, who are what I call the persuadables who quietly support independence. These people exist in the Labour Party and the Lib Dems.”

Ms Cherry also spoke out about her experience in receiving online abuse, and her disappointment in having had “no support whatsoever” from her party’s leadership.

Brexit
Joanna Cheery said she was surprised not to have received support from Nicola Sturgeon, right, and Ian Blackford over the abuse she has received (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Reflecting on public criticism from within her own party, the SNP MP said: “We do have a rule that we’re not supposed to criticise policy or each other in public.”

But she added: “In the last few years, you will have seen many members of the SNP and parliamentarians calling me a transphobe, a bigot, calling for me to have the whip removed.

“And worse, you know, most people will know that a member of the SNP threatened to rape me and went to court, and was convicted of that.

“Nobody in my party has ever condemned it, because, I presume, people are afraid to condemn someone who threatens to rape a transphobe in case they themselves are called transphobic.”

Ms Cherry continued: “I’ve come in for a fair amount of criticism for diverging from party policy on this issue of self-identification.

“In actual fact, the SNP conference has never passed a motion to support self-identification. The SNP manifesto supported reforming the Gender Recognition Act, which I have no problem with.”

She said that she does not understand why the SNP’s party leader, Nicola Sturgeon, and Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, have not yet reached out to offer support over her receiving online abuse, but added that she has received support “privately from colleagues” in the aftermath.

“I think, maybe, they are afraid that if they’re seen supporting me, they will be tarred with the same brush,” Ms Cherry said, “and it’s just a very unfortunate state of affairs that we put ourselves into.”

She added that she was left “very upset” after a leaked recording appeared to show Mr Blackford calling for support for former colleague Patrick Grady, who resigned his party membership after an investigation was conducted over accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

“I thought it was interesting to hear exhortations of support for a colleague that has been found guilty of sexual harassment, and no exhortations of support for a female colleague who was threatened with rape by a party member,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab (PA/Joe Giddens)
UN experts say Bill of Rights could ‘undermine enjoyment of human rights in UK’
A review is to be launched into why some students have been waiting days for their exam results (David Davies/PA)
Ofqual to review why some students still waiting for results
A Border Force vessel carrying a group of people thought to be migrants arrives in Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Monday August 22, 2022. (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Babies brought ashore as Channel crossings resume
Criminal defence barristers gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Why are criminal barristers striking and what will happen to court cases?
Simon Coveney (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish embassy in Ukraine reopens
The squeeze on gas supplies in Europe has helped fuel rocketing inflation and driven up household bills (Alamy/PA)
No 10 says no need to panic over energy supplies
Number 10 said it was the duty of water firms to put customers before shareholders (PA)
Government ‘has head in the sand’ over sewage pumped on to UK’s beaches –…
Rishi Sunak has accused his Conservative leadership rival, Liz Truss, of ‘promising the earth to everybody’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Truss ‘promising the earth’ in bid to become PM, says Sunak
Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street (PA)
Ukraine and cost-of-living crisis dominate as Johnson prepares for No 10 exit
Criminal defence barristers outside the Houses of Parliament in London as they support the Criminal Bar Association action (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government under fire for doing ‘nothing’ to resolve industrial disputes

More from Press and Journal

Tonight's Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos v Formartine United.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly with highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Inverurie…
0
The Caledonian Stadium in Inverness is set to host Glasgow Warriors v Worcester Warriors on September 2.
Glasgow and Worcester Warriors game in Inverness still on despite tax bill concerns for…
0
killer whales
Humpback whale spotted off the coast of St Cyrus for first time in five…
0
The halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens. The first landmark in the Victorian park's reopening is expected at the end of the month. Picture by Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
UTG latest: Halo light hangs above Union Terrace Gardens as first stage of reopening…
2
Pizza chain Fireaway is opening in Aberdeen next month. Pic supplied.
Global pizza chain Fireaway to open in Aberdeen
0
Residents of Bankhead Avenue say they need the council to act now. Supplied by Jozsef Csuhai.
Bucksburn residents hit out at speeders and warn their street is 'an accident waiting…
0