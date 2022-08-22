Lib Dems call for overhaul of university mental health services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Lib Dems call for overhaul of university mental health services

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 12:04 am
The Scottish Lib Dems say mental health services for university students need to be overhauled (Chris Ison/PA)
The Scottish Lib Dems say mental health services for university students need to be overhauled (Chris Ison/PA)

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for an overhaul of university mental health services after it emerged almost 2,000 students are on waiting lists.

Freedom of information requests from the party submitted to all Scotland’s universities revealed that on March 29 this year, at least 1,874 students were on counselling waiting lists.

This figure included 900 people at the University of Edinburgh alone.

The inquiries also showed that students in Glasgow have faced a wait of 141 days for service access, while those in Edinburgh waited 105 days at the longest.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the current model of counselling should be investigated in order to improve the experience of students looking to access help for their mental health.

He said: “Students have had a rough deal; confined to halls during the pandemic, tackling exams in difficult circumstances, missing out on opportunities to find themselves and meet new friends.

“The Scottish Government needs to look at whether the current model of counselling is sufficient and whether more should be done to connect university services with the wider NHS.

“University mental health services will also need protecting from SNP/Green plans to make real-terms cuts to higher education.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have called for new dedicated mental health staff in colleges, classrooms and GP surgeries across Scotland. The Government needs to stop treating people struggling with their mental health like second-class citizens.”

A spokesperson for Universities Scotland said: “Universities support all students with their mental health, and counselling is just one of many different forms of support.

University students at graduation ceremony
The Scottish Lib Dems found that some 900 students at the University of Edinburgh were on counselling waiting lists in March (David Cheskin/PA)

“This isn’t about an overhaul of systems; it comes down to resource. The dedicated Government funding for university counsellors is an important part of the wider investment by universities in student mental health. Most of this comes from universities’ teaching grant which is under huge pressure.

“There’s a need for Scottish Government to confirm resources for mental health support, not least to deliver on its student mental health action plan that we expect to see in the new year.”

Higher and further education minister Jamie Hepburn said: “We know the period of lockdown has had a significant impact on student mental health. We are determined to support our students as we return to a more normal way of university and college life.

“Over the last three academic years the Scottish Government has invested more than £11.5 million to introduce more than 80 additional counsellors in colleges and universities and we are well on the way to achieving that.

“In addition, we provided an additional £4.4 million for colleges to help student and staff respond to the pandemic.

“We are developing a Student Mental Health Action Plan in association with representatives from student organisations and colleges and universities, as well as mental health experts.

“This plan will incorporate a wide range of initiatives to improve student mental health and wellbeing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised Ukraine will “have no greater ally” than the UK if she is made Prime Minister (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss says the UK would be Ukraine’s greatest ally under her leadership
Diana and Kateryna fled the war in Ukraine and are set to embark on new careers in the UK (Montana Gerry/Beam/PA)
Ukrainians who fled to UK happier about future as they embark on dream courses
Inna Sovsun said Ukrainians are trying to accept that the war ‘will last much longer than expected’ (PA)
‘We are realising this war will last much longer than expected’ – Ukrainian MP
Teach First has called for the pupil premium in England to be extended beyond 16-year-olds (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Extend pupil premium to close destinations gap for disadvantaged teenagers’
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Leon Neal/PA)
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country
Deaf children need more support in their education, a charity has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Deaf children still being failed by education system, says charity
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
Ofsted should not rush to judge schools with lower GCSE grades after the pandemic, an education group has urged (Ben Birchall/PA)
Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns
Creative arts subjects such as music could be at risk of becoming the preserve of private schools, an education union has warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘GCSE creative arts subjects at risk of becoming preserve of private schools’

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0