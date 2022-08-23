Dominic Raab: Barristers are holding justice to ransom with industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Dominic Raab: Barristers are holding justice to ransom with industrial action

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 5:14 am Updated: August 23, 2022, 12:38 pm
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accused striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom” after it emerged he was on holiday when an all-out strike ballot was taken (Joe Giddens/PA)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accused striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom” after it emerged he was on holiday when an all-out strike ballot was taken (Joe Giddens/PA)

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab accused barristers of “holding justice to ransom” after it emerged he was on holiday when they voted in favour of an all-out strike.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) in England and Wales were balloted on whether to escalate ongoing industrial action to an indefinite, uninterrupted strike.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer claimed the Government was doing “absolutely nothing” to resolve disputes, with Mr Raab later criticising the CBA for its industrial action.

Mr Raab he wrote in the Daily Mail: “As Justice Secretary, I hear time and again that all victims truly want is the justice they deserve. My message to the CBA is simple.

“We are increasing your pay. Now your actions are only harming victims, increasing the court backlog, and hampering our efforts to make our streets safer.

“The criminal justice system deserves better.”

But the Victims’ Commissioner for London, Claire Waxman, blamed Mr Raab’s “inaction” as she warned justice will “grind to a complete standstill” and thousands of victims would be affected by the strike.

She said on Twitter: “The only ones responsible for holding ‘justice to ransom’ are those who have failed to fund a functioning justice system. Yes, it is bringing ‘heartbreak to victims’ but this falls on Dominic Raab and the Government, not the Criminal Bar Association. Time for honesty and action.”

In another post she bemoaned that Mr Raab had “refused to meet with the CBA and stop this escalating justice crisis. His inaction is causing serious harm to all victims of crime in this country”.

Mr Raab is on leave with his family in Surrey until Thursday and has not met the CBA since members embarked on industrial action in April, but junior ministers have met the group regularly.

The former foreign secretary came under fire in August last year for being on holiday in Crete during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

While the open-ended strike officially begins on September 5, Friday will be the last working day for barristers because alternating weeks of action are continuing in the interim and resume from August 30.

Labour MP John Healey said a breakdown of trust between the legal profession and the Government has been “brewing over a decade”, telling LBC on Tuesday: “This is a Government that has closed half the courts in England and Wales, the backlog of cases has gone up, the legal aid has been cut.

“None of these barristers go into public legal aid work to be fat cat lawyers and they need a fair settlement. Victims are being let down and justice is not being served.”

Government minister Chloe Smith urged barristers to “come back to work” as she denied cuts to legal aid had gone too far.

She told the radio station: “I would very much prefer to see the barristers at work so that victims can get their justice as quickly as possible.

“The idea of an open-ended strike does worry me because I think that’s not going to help victims get their justice any quicker. It’s only going to hinder it.”

Criminal barristers strike action
Criminal barristers voted in favour of an all-out strike (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Starmer, the former director of public prosecutions, told reporters in Walthamstow, east London, on Monday: “I want to see the Government step in and actually help resolve these issues; instead of that we’ve got a Government doing absolutely nothing.”

According to MoJ figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted a result of the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised Ukraine will “have no greater ally” than the UK if she is made Prime Minister (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss says the UK would be Ukraine’s greatest ally under her leadership
Diana and Kateryna fled the war in Ukraine and are set to embark on new careers in the UK (Montana Gerry/Beam/PA)
Ukrainians who fled to UK happier about future as they embark on dream courses
Inna Sovsun said Ukrainians are trying to accept that the war ‘will last much longer than expected’ (PA)
‘We are realising this war will last much longer than expected’ – Ukrainian MP
Teach First has called for the pupil premium in England to be extended beyond 16-year-olds (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Extend pupil premium to close destinations gap for disadvantaged teenagers’
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Leon Neal/PA)
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country
Deaf children need more support in their education, a charity has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Deaf children still being failed by education system, says charity
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned
Ofsted should not rush to judge schools with lower GCSE grades after the pandemic, an education group has urged (Ben Birchall/PA)
Do not rush to judge schools on lower GCSE grades, headteachers’ union warns
Creative arts subjects such as music could be at risk of becoming the preserve of private schools, an education union has warned (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘GCSE creative arts subjects at risk of becoming preserve of private schools’

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0