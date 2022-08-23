Kuenssberg: Spectator party mood ‘very hot, very wild’ after Johnson resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kuenssberg: Spectator party mood ‘very hot, very wild’ after Johnson resignation

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 12:16 pm
Laura Kuenssberg in British Vogue, September 2022 (British Vogue/PA)
Laura Kuenssberg in British Vogue, September 2022 (British Vogue/PA)

Laura Kuenssberg has said the atmosphere at The Spectator magazine’s summer party, which took place in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation, was “very hot, very wild and very bizarre”.

The 46-year-old journalist, who was recently announced as Andrew Marr’s successor on the BBC’s Sunday morning politics show, was among the attendees at the event in July.

Guests at the event at the right-leaning magazine’s offices in Westminster included prominent figures from the Conservative Party, including Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sir Graham Brady.

Boris Johnson visit to Airbus UK East Factory
Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)

Speaking to British Vogue for its September issue, Kuenssberg said of the party: “Very hot, very wild and very bizarre.

“It was like being in a tropical jungle, not just because of the heat, but because they’d slain the beast who’d been pushing them all around for so long.

“And the next generation was prowling around, trying to build new alliances and grab the plumpest, juiciest fruit for themselves.”

Kuenssberg compared the manner in which the Prime Minister lost the support of his party to a game of Jenga.

She said: “One piece comes out, and then another, and it gets wobblier, then it stabilises, but then, when it actually crashes, it crashes really quickly and really messily.”

She added: “I think it’s clear that, until very late that last night, there was a real sense of denial.”

Kuenssberg is due to take over the Sunday politics show on September 4 with a new set, format and title music.

Mishal Husain and Sophie Raworth were both previously touted a frontrunners to succeed Marr as host, after his departure from the BBC to Global.

The Andrew Marr Show
Andrew Marr with David Tennant watching a compilation of his best bits during the last episode of The Andrew Marr Show (BBC/PA)

Kuenssberg also addressed the abuse she has faced online during her time as the BBC’s political editor.

“The BBC is a huge organisation and we don’t always get everything right, so if there is genuine criticism then of course you’ve got to look at that,” she said.

“But that’s different to someone who’s just getting off on being mean about a woman on the telly. It’s a horrible little side-effect, but it’s not the work.

“Some of the feedback you get from the public is so meaningful. If someone wants to slag off my top… Really?”

Kuenssberg said she hopes the abuse she receives does not deter young women from pursuing a career in journalism or politics.

“We have to be alive to how horrible it can be, particularly for people starting out, and support them where we can,” she said.

“It drives me crazy that young people coming into the industry – and particularly young women – might look at what’s happened online and think ‘That is not a place for me’.”

– The full feature is in the September issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands.

