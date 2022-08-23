Judge-only sex offence hearings could compromise right to fair trial – lawyers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Judge-only sex offence hearings could compromise right to fair trial – lawyers

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 12:28 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:03 pm
The Law Society has expressed concern over judge-only trials for sexual offences (Jane Barlow/PA)
Proposals for judge-only sexual offence trials could compromise the right to a fair trial, a professional body representing Scottish solicitors has said.

The Scottish Government released a consultation paper on improving the justice system experience for victims.

Plans included introducing single judge trials for serious sexual assault offence cases and establishing a new specialist criminal court to deal with them.

The plans aim to add further protection for complainers in serious cases and proposes to establish a Victims’ Commissioner for Scotland.

However, the Law Society of Scotland, which represents more than 12,000 solicitors, has said the proposed changes could “compromise fundamental principles” such as the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial.

Stuart Munro, convener of the Law Society of Scotland’s Criminal Law Committee, said: “It’s important that people who are affected by crime are treated with respect.

“We support changes that make it easier and less traumatic to participate in our justice system, but not if they compromise fundamental principles such as the presumption of innocence and the right to a fair trial.

“The right to a fair trial by jury for serious crimes is a cornerstone of the Scottish legal system, and we believe replacing that with judge-only trials would carry risks with no discernible benefits.

“A jury will always be far more reflective of Scottish society than a single judge can be, which greatly reduces the potential for subconscious bias to influence trial outcomes.”

And in response to the consultation, the Law Society has raised fears that judges presiding over the cases could be subjected to “overt public criticism” due to their role in the trials.

The organisation has also rejected the plans for the creation of specialised courts to deal with the cases, outside of the existing judicial structure.

Mr Munro added: “Juries are anonymous while judges are not. Overt public criticism of judges or the exertion of political pressure on them would be unfair on the judiciary and incompatible with justice.

“We would not support the creation of a new specialist sexual offences court outside the existing court structure.

“This would add another layer of complexity and bureaucracy, which would come at considerable cost.”

However, the Law Society has supported other proposals outlined in the Scottish Government paper, including the creation of a statutory Victims’ Commissioner.

Mr Munro added: “Despite our concerns about the profound risks posed by a number of proposals contained in this consultation, we believe significant improvements can be made to reduce trauma and barriers to justice.

“We support the creation of a statutory Victims’ Commissioner, and the move towards trauma-informed practice.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We will consider all responses to the consultation, including the one from the Law Society of Scotland. The responses are an important step to informing our approach to establishing a modern, person-centred justice system.

“Following on from the recommendations of the Lady Dorrian Review, we have also established a Governance Group, which includes the Law Society of Scotland as a member. Currently, this group is exploring the issue of piloting single judge trials in rape cases.”

