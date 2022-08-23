MSPs at Holyrood urged not to consent to Northern Ireland Protocol plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MSPs at Holyrood urged not to consent to Northern Ireland Protocol plans

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 6:35 pm
Angus Robertson has warned the Bill could cause a ‘disastrous trade war’ with the EU (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Angus Robertson has warned the Bill could cause a ‘disastrous trade war’ with the EU (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Holyrood should not consent to the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, the Scottish Government has recommended.

External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the legislation risks provoking a “disastrous trade war” with the European Union at a time where people are struggling with the cost of living and a looming recession.

The UK Government introduced in the Bill to “fix parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol” in the wake of Brexit, with ministers claiming the legislation would help “protect the Good Friday Agreement”.

Consent is required from the Scottish Parliament for legislation relating to a devolved issue, and a motion must be passed in order for it to proceed.

MSPs at Holyrood already passed a motion in June urging the UK Government to withdraw the Bill and restart talks with the EU.

However, Mr Robertson admitted that Westminster could still push ahead with the proposals even without consent from the Scottish Parliament after the convention was “repeatedly ignored” post-Brexit.

Mr Robertson said: “Over the past few months we have been stressing the potentially dreadful impact on people and businesses across Scotland of the UK Government’s decision introduce this Bill which will unilaterally tear up parts of the agreement it reached with the EU.

“We cannot recommend legislative consent for a Bill that will compound the damage of Brexit on Scotland’s economy and risk a disastrous trade war with our fellow Europeans at the worst possible time with people struggling with the cost of living crisis and the UK is forecast to enter recession.

“The Bill could be deemed to break international law. The EU are already in the process of taking forward legal proceedings against the UK Government and there is a risk of further legal activity.

“We understand that the EU is actively developing options for imposing trade restrictions such as tariffs on the UK and these too will be passed onto the people of Scotland.

“We are aware that fines could also be imposed on the UK. It is the people and businesses in Scotland and across the UK who will suffer as they will ultimately be expected to foot the bill.”

The SNP MSP added: “The UK Government has formally asked for consent for the Bill but sadly since Brexit has repeatedly ignored the important convention that they should not normally legislate in devolved matters without the agreement of the Scottish Parliament.

“This is an opportunity for them to show, at last, that they will respect that convention and not ride roughshod over the Parliament’s wishes.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “The Protocol is causing serious economic and political problems in Northern Ireland that need to be fixed.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill will fix the problems the Protocol has created, protect the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, and safeguard the EU single market.

“Our preference remains for a negotiated solution, however the EU’s proposals do not go far enough to address the full range of issues in the Protocol.”

