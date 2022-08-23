Government should chip in to help Ukraine Family Scheme members, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government should chip in to help Ukraine Family Scheme members, charity says

By Press Association
August 23, 2022, 2:09 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 5:44 pm
Ukraine refugees cross over the railway tracks at the Krościenko border crossing point on the Poland/Ukraine border (Toby Madden/DEC/PA)
Ukraine refugees cross over the railway tracks at the Krościenko border crossing point on the Poland/Ukraine border (Toby Madden/DEC/PA)

The British Red Cross is calling on the Government to give money to UK residents who have helped support their families after they fled Ukraine in February.

The charity, which has been providing cash assistance, sim cards and signposting to Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK following Russia’s invasion of the country, said payments should be given to members of the Ukraine Family Scheme in the same way that the Homes for Ukraine supporters receive cash.

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, which sees Britons welcoming refugees into their homes, currently gives guests a £200 welcome payment and hosts £350 a month as a “thank you” payment for supporting the refugees.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Malvina and her son Pavlo, four, and daughter Yasia, two, in the Caritas (a partner of CAFOD) tent at the Kroscienko border, Poland (Toby Madden/DEC/PA)

Councils also receive £10,500 under the scheme.

However, under the Ukraine Family Scheme, where British-Ukrainian residents support their family who have left the nation since the invasion in February, these payments are not provided.

Currently, the Government says hosts in the Homes for Ukraine scheme can receive the monthly payment of £350 for “up to 12 months, paid in arrears, for as long as you are hosting your guests and provided that the accommodation provided is of a suitable standard”.

Richard Blewitt, executive director of the British Red Cross, said: “We’re encouraging the UK Government to step up its financial support given the scale of the economic crisis here in the UK and the cost-of-living crisis, particularly for the hosts.

“With the Ukraine Family Scheme, which actually doesn’t involve any money from the Government, maybe the Government is going to have to chip in a bit to help those families also who are hosting many Ukrainians.”

The charity has also raised concerns about the arrival of winter for Ukrainians who stayed in the country following the outbreak of the war and remain displaced six months on.

Ukrainian refugees are eligible to apply for Universal Credit from day one and the PA news agency understands early payments can be made to prevent a five-week delay. Refugees in these schemes will also get an additional £200 payment while their claim is processed.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Lilia, six, with her mother Mila at the Caritas tent on the Ukraine/Poland border at Kroscienko (Toby Madden/DEC/PA)

A Government spokesman said: “Taken together, our generous Homes for Ukraine and Ukraine Family schemes are one of the fastest and biggest visa programmes in UK history, with over 175,000 visas issued and more expected to come through these uncapped routes.

“We expect Ukrainians entering the UK through the Ukraine Family Scheme to be primarily supported by family members, but they are also entitled to three years’ leave to remain and full access to work, study and benefits – including Universal Credit.

“Local authorities have a duty to provide support to people on the family scheme, including homelessness where required.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee, which raises funds for 13 charities helping Ukrainians overseas including the Red Cross, meanwhile said on Tuesday its online campaign has now reached £380 million since it was first launched.

The money raised goes towards giving medical support, food, water and cash to people inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries who have been left traumatised by the conflict.

It also funds keeping vulnerable people, including women, children, older people and people with disabilities, safe.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the Disasters Emergency Committee, said: “This incredible, generous support has meant that our member charities have been able to help hundreds of thousands of people affected by this complete conflict with vital aid.

“It’s enabled us to mobilise a huge response through the work of our 13 member charities and their local partners inside Ukraine, including through partnerships with the Ukrainian Ministry of Health and by empowering local people and local organisations.”

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian refugees cross the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland in March (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Saeed added that he believed British people would still continue to donate towards the fund to help Ukrainians get through the winter despite any financial concerns they may have as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“I think what we’ve seen time and time again, during major humanitarian crises overseas, is that the British public has been very, very supportive,” he said.

“We’ve seen in previous financial crises, whether that was in 2008 or elsewhere, that when it comes to humanitarian action, the UK public are very supportive and do recognise that despite our hardships here … people still want to reach into their pockets and give as generously as they can.”

He added that those who are unable to afford to donate money find alternative ways to support the cause, such as organising fundraising events and activities.

“It’s incredible, thank you to everyone that has contributed,” he added.

