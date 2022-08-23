Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Get jabs and do not mistake meningitis for bad hangover, student freshers warned

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:05 am
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Students heading off to university have been urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccines ahead of Freshers’ Week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Students have been urged to put vaccinations on their to-do list for university to protect against a number of life-threatening illnesses.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has reminded young people and their parents to check they are up to date with jabs against serious diseases including meningitis, septicaemia and measles.

As Freshers’ Week and the inevitable mixing of masses of students from across the UK and overseas draws near, students are being asked to arrange to get any vaccines they might have missed.

Students can check with their GP practice to see which vaccines they have had or need (Chris Ison/PA)
Students can check with their GP practice to see which vaccines they have had or need (Chris Ison/PA)

Meningitis charities have joined the call, warning that the disease can be difficult to distinguish from a bad hangover in its early stages.

The UKHSA said the three vaccines students should get are MenACWY, to  protect against four common strains causing meningitis and septicaemia; MMR, to protect against measles, mumps, rubella; and HPV for female students to protect against cervical and other cancers caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV) and genital warts.

Students can check with their GP practice to find out which vaccines they have had or need.

The UKHSA said that students should ideally have any vaccines they have missed at least two weeks before leaving for university, but that they should otherwise arrange to have them as soon as possible.

Meningitis and septicaemia can develop suddenly and symptoms to look out for include a blotchy rash that does not fade under a glass, fever, headache, aching muscles and joints and a stiff neck.

Measles is described as a highly infectious viral illness that can also have serious consequences, generally being more severe in teenagers and young adults and often leading to hospital admissions.

It begins with cold-like symptoms and sore red eyes, followed by a high temperature and a red-brown blotchy rash, the UKHSA said.

Dr Shamez Ladhani, consultant epidemiologist at the agency, said: “We know that colleges and universities can be hotspots for the spread of diseases such as meningitis and measles.

“At the top of any list of essential things to get for college should be any missed vaccines – it could save your life. If unsure check with your GP to make sure that you are up to date with the MenACWY, MMR and HPV vaccinations before term starts.

“And all students need to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningitis and septicaemia. Don’t assume it’s just a hangover or freshers’ flu.

“If you’re poorly make sure a friend knows and stay in touch regularly with friends who are ill. These diseases can progress rapidly so urgent action in getting medical attention is critical – call NHS 111 straight away.”

Claire Wright, from the Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Meningitis can kill healthy people within hours and is difficult to distinguish from a bad hangover or more common milder illnesses in the early stages.

“By taking up the free MenACWY vaccine, school leavers are not only protecting themselves but also protecting others by stopping the bacteria from being passed on.

“For those who have already been vaccinated it remains important to be aware of the signs and symptoms of meningitis because the free vaccine does not protect against MenB, which is the most common cause of life-threatening meningitis amongst this age group.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Concern raised after a new poll shows a lack of awareness of leukaemia symptoms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Only one in 100 people ‘aware of leukaemia symptoms’, poll shows
Women with certain types of breast cancer may benefit from a radiotherapy “boost” to help keep the disease at bay, a new study suggests (Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy/PA)
Extra radiotherapy ‘boost’ could keep some breast cancers at bay – study
Robot dog at the Suttie Centre in Aberdeen
NHS Grampian could use robot caterers and cleaners to help staff
0
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Insch hospital celebrates centenary Picture shows; Isobel Moir and Jane Reid . Insch . Supplied by Graphics Date; 21/08/2022
Insch nurse looks back on career in hospital she holds 'dear to her heart'
0
Deaths involving Covid-19 registered in England and Wales have fallen for the second week in a row (Yui Mok/PA)
Covid-19 death registrations fall for second week in a row
A doctor holds a vial with monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)
Trial launched to find treatment for monkeypox
donald macaskill
Scottish Care chief warns care home residents face traumatic moves if units forced to…
0
What is xeroderma pigmentosum, what do patients need to do, and how can a north-east charity help?
Xeroderma pigmentosum: How north-east charity is helping people with 'ultra-rare' condition
1
AIDS and HIV cast a blight over the north-east in the 1980s and 1990s.
How the 1980s Aids crisis left its mark on Aberdeen
0
The beach in Bournemouth on July 19 2022, the hottest day ever recorded in the UK (Steve Parsons/PA)
Deaths during July heatwave higher on average than rest of month

More from Press and Journal

Kane Hester scored against Stirling Albion - continuing a fine record against the Binos.
Quickfire double helps Elgin beat Stenhousemuir in SPFL Trust Trophy
The crash happened near Castle Stalker on the A828. Picture by Sandy McCook.
University friends killed in Castle Stalker crash were heading to 'place with snowfall'
0
Christopher Dominique. Supplied by Quite Great Communications.
Swedish musician proves he would go 500 miles for love after epic wedding trip…
0
The film West of Glenshee features local cycling talent. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.
WATCH: Aberdeenshire cyclists feature in new Tour of Britain film
0
There is now an e-version of the popular Elgin Gift Card.
Elgin Gift Card gets a digital upgrade to encourage shoppers to stay local
0
The A82 was closed for seven hours on the day of the crash. Picture: Jasperimage
Police revisit scene of fatal A82 Invermoriston crash
0