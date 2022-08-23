UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 12:06 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 12:31 am
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Leon Neal/PA)
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Leon Neal/PA)

The UK and Ukraine have kicked off talks on a “landmark” digital trade agreement, aimed at providing support for “Ukrainian jobs, livelihoods, and families” after Russia’s invasion.

The digital trade agreement will be designed to support Ukrainian businesses by cutting red tape and helping them to trade with the UK more efficiently through technologies such as electronic transactions, e-signatures, and e-contracts.

It will also aim to make it easier for UK companies to work with Ukrainian businesses and support their economic recovery.

The talks began on Tuesday, as International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with first deputy prime minister and minister of economy of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko and vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov virtually and Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko in person in London.

Total trade between the UK and Ukraine was worth £1.9 billion in 2021 and UK exports of digitally delivered services accounted for 73% of all UK services exports to Ukraine in 2020.

Ms Trevelyan said: “(Vladimir) Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has had devastating human consequences.

“The UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and will use trade as a force for good to help the country rebuild its modern economy after this barbaric war.

“Our partnership with Ukraine will help them seize the brighter days ahead, and we will continue to do everything in our power to protect Ukrainian jobs, livelihoods and families.”

Mr Prystaiko insisted “the ties between our governments have never been closer”, adding: “While we fight fearlessly for the freedom of our nation, many Ukrainians also look ahead to how we will rebuild our country.

“Strengthening our economic ties through this landmark digital trade agreement will support our IT industry, which is set to become a major driver of economic growth for our businesses and cities.”

The announcement comes after a direct request from President (Volodymyr) Zelensky’s government, which identified supporting the digital economy as one of its areas of focus for the recovery and reconstruction of the country.

It also follows the UK’s removal of all tariffs under the existing UK-Ukraine free trade agreement in May, supporting Ukrainian businesses and producers to export goods and rebuild their economy.

In July, the Trade Secretary also launched a new UK-Ukraine Infrastructure Taskforce, which is building partnerships between UK and Ukrainian businesses to help repair damaged and destroyed infrastructure including bridges and homes in and around Kyiv.

On Wednesday, Ukraine will mark 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Events are planned across the UK to mark the occasion in a gesture of solidarity, as war continues to rage in the eastern European country.

August 24 also marks six months since the Russian invasion.

