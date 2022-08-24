Scotland’s deficit drops by 10% but remains twice that of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Scotland’s deficit drops by 10% but remains twice that of UK

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 10:51 am
The annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland figures have been released (Jane Barlow/PA)
The annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland figures have been released (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s deficit has reduced by more than 10 percentage points from last year, but it is twice that of the UK as a whole.

The annual Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (Gers) report showed Scotland’s 2021/22 deficit at 12.3% of GDP (gross domestic product), down from last year’s figure of 22.7%.

The UK’s deficit stood at 6.1% of GDP over the equivalent period.

The Scottish Government said onshore revenues grew as the economy recovered from the pandemic, with Deputy First Minister John Swinney saying the deficit was reducing at a faster rate than the UK’s.

However, the Conservatives said the figures showed that the “Union dividend” –  the value of Scotland’s higher spending and lower revenue compared to the UK as a whole – grew to the highest sum on record.

Public spending in Scotland remained higher per person than the UK average: in 2021/22, expenditure per person was £1,963 higher in Scotland than the UK average.

This represented an increase on the previous year’s figure of £1,530.

Scotland saw a 13.6% increase in its non-North Sea revenue to £70.3 billion, the largest ever recorded by the Gers statistics.

Coronavirus – Tue Nov 9, 2021
John Swinney hailed the fall in the deficit (Fraser Bremner)

The report noted growth was particularly strong in VAT, non-domestic rates and fuel duties.

When North Sea revenues are included, total Scottish revenue stood at £73.8 billion.

This meant that revenue per person was £221 lower than the UK average.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Today’s figures show Scotland’s fiscal position is recovering faster than the UK’s, with a huge fall in the annual deficit thanks to the largest increase in revenues on record.

“This is before the full impact of the rise in oil prices that we’ve seen more recently, which is likely to see Scotland’s deficit fall faster than the UK’s again next year, with oil and gas revenue set to grow to £13 billion this year.

“The figures also highlight how the UK’s response to the cost crisis is being built on Scotland’s natural resources, not least with its windfall tax on the North Sea.

Highlighting the impact of Brexit, he said: “In the first full financial year since Brexit, the Gers figures show the economic harm of leaving the EU is driving up borrowing in the UK and contributing to the UK deficit being one of the largest in Europe.

“Even in the midst of an energy crisis, the UK as a whole is benefiting from Scotland’s natural wealth, which is why Scotland can expect its deficit to fall further in the future.”

Responding to the Gers figures, Conservative MSP Liz Smith said: “These new figures underline the huge benefits we all gain from being part of a strong United Kingdom.

“Every single person in Scotland is £2,184 better off because we are part of the United Kingdom.

“The strength and stability of the Union helped us to weather the pandemic, saving thousands of jobs, livelihoods and businesses that would otherwise have been lost – but we are not out of the woods.

“As we head into a global cost-of-living crisis, it is more important than ever that both of Scotland’s governments are 100% focused on our recovery.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (PA/Dominic Lipinski)
Ben Wallace says UK can ‘certainly toughen up’ visa conditions for Russians
(Danny Lawson/PA)
Red Arrows members accused of bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment
Rishi Sunak compared his approach to Margaret Thatcher’s (Leon Neal/PA)
Sunak steps up attack on Truss over economic plans
Dimko Zhluktenko said his people ‘know the price’ of freedom while reflecting on six months of war (Victoria Jones/PA)
Ukraine now ‘knows the price’ of freedom on Independence Day, says aid worker
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised Ukraine will “have no greater ally” than the UK if she is made Prime Minister (Jacob King/PA)
Liz Truss says the UK would be Ukraine’s greatest ally under her leadership
Diana and Kateryna fled the war in Ukraine and are set to embark on new careers in the UK (Montana Gerry/Beam/PA)
Ukrainians who fled to UK happier about future as they embark on dream courses
Inna Sovsun said Ukrainians are trying to accept that the war ‘will last much longer than expected’ (PA)
‘We are realising this war will last much longer than expected’ – Ukrainian MP
Teach First has called for the pupil premium in England to be extended beyond 16-year-olds (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘Extend pupil premium to close destinations gap for disadvantaged teenagers’
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko during a meeting in London (Department for International Trade/PA)
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country

More from Press and Journal

Thousands of meals have been donated by Aldi across Scotland.
Aldi donates almost 9,000 meals to charities across Aberdeenshire
Jamie Sykes, 25, was killed in a crash on the A82.
Man and woman who died in A82 crash near Achnabobane named as Lochaber locals
0
CR0037662 Picture of the protestors at Aberdeen City Council Kittybrewster Depot Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............24/08/22
'We don't want to be here': Refuse workers take to picket line for bin…
0
CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds