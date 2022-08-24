Sturgeon offers ‘continued solidarity’ to Zelensky on Ukraine’s independence day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sturgeon offers ‘continued solidarity’ to Zelensky on Ukraine’s independence day

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 11:59 am Updated: August 24, 2022, 1:03 pm
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has been offered Scotland’s ‘continued solidarity’ on Ukrainian independence day (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has been offered Scotland's 'continued solidarity' on Ukrainian independence day (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon has written to Ukraine’s president offering Scotland’s “continued solidarity” six months on from Russia’s “unjust, unprovoked and illegal” invasion.

Ms Sturgeon wrote to President Volodymyr Zelensky as Ukraine marked its independence day in the midst of the ongoing conflict.

The Scottish First Minister met Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, on Wednesday, and passed the letter to him during their meeting.

In it she said: “To mark Ukraine’s independence day, I offer Scotland’s continued solidarity with Ukraine and our admiration for your people’s bravery in the face of an unjust, unprovoked and illegal invasion.

“Scotland stands with Ukraine for democracy, human rights and the rule of law at home and abroad.”

She added that since the conflict began Scotland had “offered sanctuary – and a helping hand – to more than 14,000 people who have been forced to leave their homes”.

And Ms Sturgeon told President Zelensky she hoped this action “strengthens the bond between our two countries now and in a more peaceful future”.

However, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said more needed to be done to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Mr Cole-Hamilton, who is to take a Ukrainian into his own home, complained that the “slow progress in vetting hosts is causing big problems”.

He added: “Even when people do make it to Scotland, their problems are not over. They face short-term placements in hotels, on board a cruise ship, or being moved around from home to home.

“Platitudes and flag-waving from the Scottish Government only go so far; we need to take action.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack meanwhile stressed that “Scotland and the whole UK stands by Ukraine as the country marks its Independence Day on the 31st anniversary of breaking free from the Soviet Union”.

Mr Jack added: “Six months since Russia’s invasion, our solidarity with Ukraine and its people has never been stronger.

“Scotland has a proud history of welcoming refugees and I am glad that so many Ukrainians have come here when in need of our help. Our doors remain open.”

