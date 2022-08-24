No fuel imported from Russia in June as trade hits record low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No fuel imported from Russia in June as trade hits record low

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 1:50 pm
It was the first time since records began in January 1997 the UK did not import any fuels from Russia (Andrew Milligan/PA)
No fuel was imported from Russia to the UK in June for the first month on record as total imports plummeted, according to new figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that imports of goods into the UK from Russia dived by 96.6% to £33 million compared to average levels in the 12 months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Imports were worth roughly £1.8 billion in February, the month when Russia launched its invasion, causing the Government to enforce a raft of sanctions.

It was the first time since records began in January 1997 that the UK did not import any fuels from Russia, with no transaction for refined oil, crude oil, gas, coal and coke.

The ONS said the plunge was driven by UK import bans on products from Russia, such as iron and steel, silver, gold, wood products and high-end goods.

Heavy tariffs were also placed on other items after the invasion was launched.

Researchers at the ONS said the significant fall in imports was also driven by “self-sanctioning, whereby traders voluntarily seek alternatives to Russian goods”.

Meanwhile, exports from the UK to Russia increased slightly in June compared with the previous month, the ONS said.

Exports were still, however, down 66.9% in June compared to the average from the year before the conflict.

Most products saw exports dramatically drop, however chemical exports increased by £39.1 million, or 61.8%, as pharmaceuticals and medicine were exempt from sanctions.

