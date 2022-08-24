Ukraine independence day marked in Belfast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland have gathered at Belfast City Hall to mark their country’s independence day.

The date was celebrated with music, men and women dressed in traditional clothing as well as a display of Ukrainian arts and crafts.

Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns joined the crowds, and was warmly received as he spoke with people, even donning a flower garland hat at one stage.

The gathering was made more poignant coming on the six-month anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Conor Burns (left), Minister of State for Northern Ireland speaks with Inna Shynkevich from Ternopil, as he joins Ukrainians celebrating Ukraine independence Day, outside Belfast City Hall (Niall Carson/PA)

Marina Furey, who is originally from Znamjanka but has been living in Lisburn, Co Antrim for 18 years, said they wanted to show support to Ukrainian refugees in the region as well as show their culture to local people.

“Today we celebrate independence day, it’s been 31 years since we got our independence and it is also six months exactly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine so we want to show our support to Ukrainian refugees who have come to Northern Ireland,” she told the PA news agency.

“We had a stall to give out information for those who have come to Northern Ireland recently, but also we want to show local people a little bit of our culture, with our music and to support Ukraine outside Ukraine.”

Ms Furey still has family in Ukraine, and said it is sad and stressful for her as the war goes on.

“It still feels unreal that is it happening, that it is still going on, heartbreaking,” she said.

“I’m proud to be Ukrainian but it’s not the same as being back home to celebrate independence day.

“I have spoken to some refugees who have come to Northern Ireland, some of them are finding it hard to get used to be a different language and being so far from home.

“That’s why we are here to give help and support to those who need it.”

Efforts are still ongoing to collect aid to send to Ukraine.

“We are collecting humanitarian aid across Northern Ireland, there are collection points, including one in Lisburn where I live,” she said.

“We are collecting essentials, such as women’s and children’s essentials, we have a place in Mallusk where we separate donations into boxes.

“Last Tuesday we sent 18 tons of aid of humanitarian aid which reached Ukraine today, and will be delivered to where it is needed.

“People have lost their homes, they need clothes, and all the essentials, especially for babies, food and blankets.”