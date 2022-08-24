Ukraine independence day marked in Belfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine independence day marked in Belfast

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 4:46 pm
Conor Burns (left), Minister of State for Northern Ireland speaks with Marina Furey from Znamjanka, as he joins Ukrainians celebrating Ukraine independence Day, outside Belfast City Hall (Niall Carson/PA)
Ukrainians living in Northern Ireland have gathered at Belfast City Hall to mark their country’s independence day.

The date was celebrated with music, men and women dressed in traditional clothing as well as a display of Ukrainian arts and crafts.

Northern Ireland Office minister Conor Burns joined the crowds, and was warmly received as he spoke with people, even donning a flower garland hat at one stage.

The gathering was made more poignant coming on the six-month anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Ukraine independence day
Marina Furey, who is originally from Znamjanka but has been living in Lisburn, Co Antrim for 18 years, said they wanted to show support to Ukrainian refugees in the region as well as show their culture to local people.

“Today we celebrate independence day, it’s been 31 years since we got our independence and it is also six months exactly since the Russian invasion of Ukraine so we want to show our support to Ukrainian refugees who have come to Northern Ireland,” she told the PA news agency.

“We had a stall to give out information for those who have come to Northern Ireland recently, but also we want to show local people a little bit of our culture, with our music and to support Ukraine outside Ukraine.”

Ms Furey still has family in Ukraine, and said it is sad and stressful for her as the war goes on.

“It still feels unreal that is it happening, that it is still going on, heartbreaking,” she said.

“I’m proud to be Ukrainian but it’s not the same as being back home to celebrate independence day.

“I have spoken to some refugees who have come to Northern Ireland, some of them are finding it hard to get used to be a different language and being so far from home.

“That’s why we are here to give help and support to those who need it.”

Efforts are still ongoing to collect aid to send to Ukraine.

“We are collecting humanitarian aid across Northern Ireland, there are collection points, including one in Lisburn where I live,” she said.

“We are collecting essentials, such as women’s and children’s essentials, we have a place in Mallusk where we separate donations into boxes.

“Last Tuesday we sent 18 tons of aid of humanitarian aid which reached Ukraine today, and will be delivered to where it is needed.

“People have lost their homes, they need clothes, and all the essentials, especially for babies, food and blankets.”

