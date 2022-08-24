Councils to receive more money to get lone migrant children out of hotels sooner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Councils to receive more money to get lone migrant children out of hotels sooner

By Press Association
August 24, 2022, 7:38 pm
The new scheme includes unaccompanied children who arrive on England’s south coast after crossing the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The new scheme includes unaccompanied children who arrive on England’s south coast after crossing the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Councils will receive extra money to incentivise them to move lone migrant children out of hotels and into their care faster, the Government has said.

Local authorities that move unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) from hotels to their care within five working days will receive an extra £6,000 per child over three months, the Home Office said.

Previously, councils were expected to move children from hotels into care within 10 working days, under the National Transfer Scheme.

The scheme, previously voluntary, was made temporarily mandatory late last year to ensure that councils around the country share the responsibility for looking after unaccompanied youngsters.

This includes those who arrive on England’s south coast after crossing the Channel.

The latest changes aim to ensure children get the care they need sooner, and reduce the costs to the taxpayer of housing refugees and asylum seekers in hotel rooms for months on end – more than £5 million a day.

The extra money applies to councils which provide children’s services and is not ringfenced.

It comes on top of the £143 a day councils receive to support each UASC, and the £270 per week to support former UASC care leavers in their local area.

The Home Office said the Government is working to end the use of hotels for asylum seekers and “fix the broken asylum system”.

Councils will also be required to take enough UASC to make up at least 0.1% of the total number of children in their local area.

Previously, they had been required to take a minimum of 0.07%

It will mean children are “fairly distributed” between councils, the Home Office said.

It did not provide a deadline for when local authorities will need to meet this threshold, but said they would not have to do so “immediately”.

Kevin Foster, minister for safe and legal migration, said: “The Government cannot deal with the impact of the rise in dangerous and illegal small boat crossings alone which is why I welcome the support from councils to help us reduce the cost of hotels and quickly move unaccompanied asylum-seeking children so they receive the care they need.

“Any council which moves a child from a hotel to their care under the new scheme will receive support funding of £6,000 per child for the first three months to give them the best possible start.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said it is an “unacceptable, serious failure” that traumatised young asylum seekers are accommodated in hotels.

He said: “The agonising uncertainty of stays in unsuitable temporary hotel accommodation is very damaging for children who have fled war and violence and are in desperate need of support and stability.

“We welcome any efforts to address this issue and the recognition of the inadequacy of the situation but there urgently need to be long-term approaches rather than sticking plaster solutions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

People gather for a Ukraine independence rally in Dublin during Ukrainian Independence Day, and six months since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Brian Lawless/PA)
Thousands of Ukrainians mark their independence day in Dublin
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his family’s old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southamptpn, Hampshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak reveals his prescription for government during visit to pharmacy
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his family’s old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southamptpn (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak hits out at Liz Truss over ‘complacent’ economic policies
Emily Maitlis (James Manning/PA)
Emily Maitlis says BBC ‘sought to pacify’ Number 10 over Newsnight monologue
An independent review identified flaws in four of five commitments made by the Government in its latest transparency plan. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
UK at risk of joining global anti-corruption partnership ‘list of shame’
A sign for unisex non-binary gender neutral toilets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Exam results could be broken down into boys, girls and non-binary students
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force Vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Majority of migrants crossing Channel are Albanian – reports
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has made a surprise visit to Kyiv (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson says high energy bills are price of ‘evils of Putin’ as he visits…
Conor Burns (left), Minister of State for Northern Ireland speaks with Marina Furey from Znamjanka, as he joins Ukrainians celebrating Ukraine independence Day, outside Belfast City Hall (Niall Carson/PA)
Ukraine independence day marked in Belfast
Sir Geoff Palmer has said Edinburgh should apologise for its role in the slave trade (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Edinburgh should apologise for role in slavery and colonialism, says academic

More from Press and Journal

Ukrainians gathered in Aberdeen to celebrate national Independence Day. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Tear-stained Ukrainians mark Independence Day in Aberdeen while remembering those at home
0
The Kessock Bridge at Inverness.
Kessock Bridge in Inverness was closed due to 'concern for a person'
0
Singer Elaine Lennon will play at 10 venues on her Scottish tour. Supplied by Elaine Lennon.
Singer Elaine Lennon to play at Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Highland venues on tour
0
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition will have the best pipers in the world attending. Photo: The Northern Meeting Piping Competition.
The Northern Meeting Piping Competition launches first-ever live stream
0
Wick Lifeboat rescued a stranded fisherman.
Wick lifeboat rescues stranded fisherman after his engine breaks down
0
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?