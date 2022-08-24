Early French lessons serve as an aide-memoire later in life, research finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Early French lessons serve as an aide-memoire later in life, research finds

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:04 am
Knowledge of the French language appeared to remain with people for decades, according to research, even if they had not used it much (Mike Egerton/PA)
A nudge in the right part of the brain could see foreign language basics come flooding back, researchers have said after a study suggested people who sat their French exam decades earlier had the same proficiency as recent school leavers.

Linguistics experts said their survey of almost 500 people appeared to show no change in ability to use language over time, contradicting the common “use it or lose it” adage.

The University of York study saw participants who took French GCSE or A-levels between the 1970s and 2020 completing a French vocabulary and grammar test.

Participants were asked whether they had used their French knowledge in the years since their exams, and anyone who had studied a language later on in life was excluded.

Researchers said while grammar is learned in a similar way to riding a bike, using a kind of muscle memory, vocabulary knowledge is often part of a densely connected network, meaning that a slight nudge in the right part of the brain can see words come flooding back.

The research findings, published in the journal Language Teaching, suggested the participants who had taken their exam 50 years ago and not used French since then, performed at the same level as recent school leavers, and even as well as those who occasionally used the language.

In times of necessity, such as at an airport or in a health emergency abroad, the study also showed that people were generally able to recall the correct foreign language words at short notice, researchers said.

They said this suggests people’s brains only needs a small amount of motivation to recall the learning they have had.

Professor Monika Schmid, head of the university’s department of language and linguistics, said: “We often say if you don’t use a language, you will lose it, but this doesn’t seem to be the case.

“The knowledge of language is astonishingly stable over long periods of time, compared to other subjects such as maths, history or sciences.

“This is likely because of the way language is stored in memory.

“Vocabulary is memorised in the same way that facts, dates and names are, for example, and whilst this memory is vulnerable to erosion, grammar is learned in a similar way to riding a bike, a kind of muscle memory, which is much more stable.

“Vocabulary knowledge, on the other hand, exists in a densely connected network, which means that we need only be reminded of a word that sounds similar to a foreign language word for our brain to recall it, a slight nudge in the right part of the brain and it comes flooding back.”

The professor said that because there are not distinct areas of the brain for different languages, parts of the English language “will overlay” with parts of the brain where other language learning has been stored.

She said: “If you hear the word ‘apple’ in English, mental representation of the word ‘pomme’ for apple in French will get a small amount of stimulus each time you say it in English.

“This stimulation is even higher if the two words sound similar in both languages.”

While people are unlikely to become suddenly fluent after years of not using a language, researchers said their work suggested that the basics for a language stay in the memory and so should not take too much learning to pick up again.

Prof Schmid said she hoped people might be encouraged by the research to look at refresher language lessons, rather than staying away due to concerns around “the more ‘boring’ elements of the courses, such as grammar”.

She said: “We hope that it might encourage more people to pick foreign languages back up if they knew it would only take a short amount of time in refresher lessons

