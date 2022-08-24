BCC calls on Government to boost Ofgem’s powers to support firms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BCC calls on Government to boost Ofgem’s powers to support firms

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:04 am
(Yui MOk/PA)
(Yui MOk/PA)

The Government should hand more power to energy regulator Ofgem, cut VAT and introduce pandemic-style emergency grants in order to help businesses facing rocketing costs, the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) has said.

The business group has said action must be taken quickly to “protect businesses, livelihoods and jobs” in a letter to the Prime Minister, Chancellor and both candidates for the Conservative Party leadership.

Firms have seen their energy costs surge in recent months as the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has accelerated increases in gas and oil prices.

Unlike consumers, there is no cap in place for commercial energy bills, although larger firms have sought to protect themselves through hedging agreements, where they agree a contracted price for a fixed period of time.

Business groups have highlighted that smaller companies, without the resources needed for hedging, are at particular risk from the impact of spiking prices.

The BCC proposed the measures as part of a possible “five-point plan” to support businesses.

It has called for Ofgem to be given more power to strengthen regulation of the energy market for businesses.

A temporary cut in VAT to 5% should take place to reduce energy costs, the BCC added.

It also urged politicians to consider Covid-style support by introducing Government Emergency Energy Grant for SMEs.

In the letter, the BCC said national insurance contributions should be reversed to hand more funds back to firms and workers, while it also said the Government should immediately review and reform the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) to help bring down wage pressures and fill staffing vacancies.

Director general of the BCC, Shevaun Haviland, said: “Today I have written to the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Exchequer and both Conservative Party leadership candidates expressing my concern for businesses and households during these challenging times.

“In June, we gave the Government until the Autumn budget to get its house in order, but the latest economic projections released since then have been worse than expected. We simply cannot afford to see another month of the same old news.

“The problems are well understood. We at the BCC are offering solutions. It is now over to the Government to take action to protect businesses, livelihoods and jobs.”

