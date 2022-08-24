Labour accuses Tories of ‘failing our children’ ahead of GCSE results day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Labour accuses Tories of ‘failing our children’ ahead of GCSE results day

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:27 am
As students across the country await their GCSE results, the Conservatives have been accused of leaving a “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities (Ben Birchall/PA)
As students across the country await their GCSE results, the Conservatives have been accused of leaving a “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities (Ben Birchall/PA)

As students across the country await their GCSE results, the Conservatives have been accused of leaving a “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities.

Pupils will receive their grades on Thursday, after sitting exams for the first time since the pandemic.

Similarly to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected that grades will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.

Labour has accused successive Tory governments of “failing our children”, pointing to regional disparities in results.

Statistics show that last year fewer than four in 10 students in Knowsley, in the North West,  achieved a pass in English and maths – more than 20 percentage points lower than the national average.

Labour cited this as being in contrast to other areas including Trafford in Greater Manchester, Kingston-upon-Thames in south-west London, and Buckinghamshire, where some seven in 10 young people got a pass in both subjects.

Following the publication of A-level results last week, social mobility charity The Sutton Trust said regional gaps are growing and the differences in levels of achievement at private schools compared with state schools and colleges are still above 2019 levels.

Shadow schools minister Stephen Morgan said: “Young people receiving results have worked incredibly hard, but 12 years of Conservative governments has left a legacy of unequal outcomes that are holding back kids and holding back communities.

“As we head into results day, every child should know that they are supported by a Government which believes in them and their ability to succeed, but sadly that’s simply not the case. The Conservatives are failing our children.

“Labour is ambitious for every child. We would end tax breaks for private schools and invest in thousands of new teachers, to give every child the brilliant teaching and school experience they need to achieve and thrive.”

One education expert has predicted that, in line with the move back towards pre-pandemic grading, there could be some 230,000 fewer top grades in the UK compared with 2021, but 230,000 more than 2019.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at the University of Buckingham, said he expects top grades to fall, with more pupils failing and a slight narrowing of the girls’ lead over boys.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said this week’s results are likely to be “uneven” across different schools and areas, and reflect the “turbulent circumstances” of the pandemic.

ASCL general secretary Geoff Barton appealed to schools watchdog Ofsted to bear these factors in mind and not to “rush to judgments”.

He said that, despite schools’ best efforts to support pupils with remote education and to plug learning gaps, there will “inevitably” have been an impact on learning.

Claiming the Government has had a “lacklustre and chaotic support for education recovery”, he added: “It is important to understand this year’s results at school and pupil level in this context and we would urge Ofsted and regional schools commissioners in particular not to rush to judgments.”

Ofsted said it does not base its judgments on exam results and test scores but rather uses data “in context, as a starting point for our discussions with school leaders about what they are teaching children and how they are running their school”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

A spokeswoman for the Department for Education said: “We have set out a range of measures to help level up education across England, including targeted support both for individual pupils who fall behind and whole areas of the country where standards are weakest.

“This is alongside £5 billion to help young people to recover from the impact of the pandemic, including £1.5 billion for tutoring programmes.

“Pupil Premium funding is also increasing to more than £2.6 billion in 2022/23, whilst an additional £1 billion is allowing us to extend the Recovery Premium for the next two academic years – funding which schools can use to offer targeted academic and emotional support to disadvantaged pupils.”

Last year, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and students were instead given results determined by their teachers.

While traditional A*-G grades are used in Northern Ireland and Wales, in England these have been replaced in with a 9-1 system, where nine is the highest.

A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Number of Albanians in migrant crossings ‘increased substantially’ – report
Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
In Pictures: Youngsters celebrate GCSE results
Commonwealth Games swimmer Jade Phiri combined her tough training schedule with her studies (Millfield School/PA)
Commonwealth Games swimmer picks up top GCSE results
(PA)
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations
Milan (left) and Sasha (right) celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at Notting Hill and Ealing High School in Ealing, London (James Manning/PA)
GCSE grades down from 2021 record high, but remain above pre-pandemic levels
File photo of students sitting an exam (Niall Carson/PA)
Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Empowering Sage scientists over Covid lockdown left us ‘screwed’, claims Sunak
Thousands of British Gas Energy customers are to receive an average £750 per household grant (Rui Vieira/PA)
British Gas pledges to donate 10% of profit as energy price cap expected to…
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak: I wasn’t allowed to talk about the side-effects of lockdown
Keith Butler with son Geordie and partner Helen (Sense/PA)
72% of disabled households plunged into debt by cost-of-living crisis – poll

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0