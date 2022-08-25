Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 9:31 am
File photo of students sitting an exam (Niall Carson/PA)
File photo of students sitting an exam (Niall Carson/PA)

Top grades for GCSEs are down on last year – but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, as UK students receive their results.

Here are the main figures for this year’s results:

– The proportion of candidates receiving the highest grades has fallen from last year, but is higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic. A total of 26.3% of entries were awarded 7/A or above, down from 28.9% in 2021 but up from 20.8% in 2019.

(PA Graphics)

– Some 73.2% of entries received a 4/C grade or above. This is down from 77.1% last year, but higher than 67.3% in 2019.

– The overall rate for grades 1/G or above is 98.4%, down from 99.0% in 2021 but slightly above 98.3% in 2019.

– The lead enjoyed by girls over boys for the top grades has narrowed. The proportion of female entries awarded 7/A or above was 30.0%, 7.4 percentage points higher than male entries (22.6%). Last year, girls led boys by 9.0 percentage points (33.4% girls, 24.4% boys).

(PA Graphics)

– The gap at grade 4/C has narrowed for the fifth year in a row. A total of 76.7% of female entries were awarded 4/C or higher, compared with 69.8% for boys, a lead of 6.9 points. Last year the gap was 7.0 points.

– The most popular subject in terms of entries this year was science double award, with a total of 904,012 entries, up 0.9% on 2021.

– Maths remains the second most popular subject, with 782,783 entries, down 3.5% on 2021.

(PA Graphics)

– Business studies saw the biggest percentage rise in entries of any major subject, jumping by 4.6% from 102,542 to 107,283.

– After maths, the major subject with the largest percentage fall in entries was English, down by 3.0% from 780,231 to 756,462.

– Overall, there were a total of 5,708,871 GCSE entries, down slightly (by 0.6%) on last year’s figure of 5,745,945.

– A total of 2,193 16-year-olds in England taking at least seven GCSEs achieved a grade 9 in all their subjects. This is down from 3,606 in 2021.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Commonwealth Games swimmer Jade Phiri combined her tough training schedule with her studies (Millfield School/PA)
Commonwealth Games swimmer picks up top GCSE results
(PA)
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations
Milan (left) and Sasha (right) celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at Notting Hill and Ealing High School in Ealing, London (James Manning/PA)
GCSE grades down from 2021 record high, but remain above pre-pandemic levels
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Empowering Sage scientists over Covid lockdown left us ‘screwed’, claims Sunak
Thousands of British Gas Energy customers are to receive an average £750 per household grant (Rui Vieira/PA)
British Gas pledges to donate 10% of profit as energy price cap expected to…
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak: I wasn’t allowed to talk about the side-effects of lockdown
As students across the country await their GCSE results, the Conservatives have been accused of leaving a “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour accuses Tories of ‘failing our children’ ahead of GCSE results day
Keith Butler with son Geordie and partner Helen (Sense/PA)
72% of disabled households plunged into debt by cost-of-living crisis – poll
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0