Commonwealth Games swimmer picks up top GCSE results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Commonwealth Games swimmer picks up top GCSE results

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 10:08 am
Commonwealth Games swimmer Jade Phiri combined her tough training schedule with her studies (Millfield School/PA)
Commonwealth Games swimmer Jade Phiri combined her tough training schedule with her studies (Millfield School/PA)

Three weeks after achieving her dream of competing at the Commonwealth Games, a teenager has achieved outstanding GCSE results.

Jade Phiri, who was representing Zambia, achieved great success across three different events – finishing first in her women’s 50m butterfly heat, second in her women’s 50m freestyle heat and third in her heat for the mixed 4x100m medley relay.

The 16-year-old, from Lusaka in Zambia, has balanced her academic studies around her rigorous training schedule and has now received six grade 9s and three grade 8s at Millfield School in Somerset.

EDUCATION GCSEs
(PA Graphics)

Alongside her swimming endeavours, Jade is also an accomplished rider and was selected to represent Zambia in the African Confederation of Equestrian Sport Championships in Algeria.

Jade, who joined the school two years ago, said: “Knowing that I would be swimming in the Commonwealth Games just a month after my GCSEs, and making sure that I was still training to the best of my abilities, whilst balancing revising for my exams, was a major challenge.

“Knowing what to put first in that moment was really difficult, and it was all quite overwhelming.

“With the help of my housemistress, Emily Tait, and my coach, Rachael Aldington, I was able to put together a two-month plan which incorporated my study, swim and rest time.

“I personally would feel guilty if I missed a session in order to revise, so my schedule really helped to manage my week and make sure I got enough time in the pool, but also time to focus academically.

“I’m hugely grateful for all the support I received from my coach, teachers, and housemistress, as I truly wouldn’t have been able to manage such a busy time without all their help.”

Jade’s dedication and commitment bore fruit in Birmingham, and saw her put in impressive performances across all three events for which she was selected.

“The Commonwealth Games was honestly incredible,” she said.

“It’s a competition that I have always dreamt of competing in and being able to actually compete was one of the greatest experiences in my life so far.

“Being a part of these games, among some of the best swimmers around, was truly out of this world.

“It was an experience that I will cherish for many years to come as I aim to continue my swimming journey.”

Jade will be remaining at Millfield to study A-levels in biology, chemistry and mathematics.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

(PA)
Top GCSE grades in Northern Ireland fall with return of formal examinations
Students congratulate each other receiving their GCSE results (Gareth Fuller/PA)
GCSE grades down from 2021 record high, but remain above pre-pandemic levels
File photo of students sitting an exam (Niall Carson/PA)
Key statistics in this year’s GCSE results
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Empowering Sage scientists over Covid lockdown left us ‘screwed’, claims Sunak
Thousands of British Gas Energy customers are to receive an average £750 per household grant (Rui Vieira/PA)
British Gas pledges to donate 10% of profit as energy price cap expected to…
(Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Rishi Sunak: I wasn’t allowed to talk about the side-effects of lockdown
As students across the country await their GCSE results, the Conservatives have been accused of leaving a “legacy of unequal outcomes” that are holding back children and communities (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour accuses Tories of ‘failing our children’ ahead of GCSE results day
Keith Butler with son Geordie and partner Helen (Sense/PA)
72% of disabled households plunged into debt by cost-of-living crisis – poll
Models houses on a pile of coins and bank notes. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fewer than one in eight homes listed for rent affordable with housing benefit
A person using a central heating thermostat (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ministers warned families will ‘fall through ice’ this winter without extra help

More from Press and Journal

Police.
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
Unite members outside the Highland Council roads depot in Alness. Picture by Ross Hempseed
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
Castlebay in Barra. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA.
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing man Edwin Gibson Picture shows; Edwin Gibson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
Argyll and the islands is one of three areas of the Highlands and Islands planned as repopulation zones.
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
0
alan cumming burn
REVIEW: Dance theatre meets art installation in Alan Cumming’s Burn
0