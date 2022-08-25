In Pictures: Youngsters celebrate GCSE results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Youngsters celebrate GCSE results

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 10:30 am Updated: August 25, 2022, 11:50 am
Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
Finney Harrod receiving his GCSE results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

Teenagers across the UK are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Top grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In 2021, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.

Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it had been expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.

GCSE results
Shannon Rostam looks surprised by her GCSE results at Rockwood Academy in Alum Rock, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
(Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
Gulam-Mustafaa Aslam receiving his GCSE results (Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
Students celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at Roedean School, Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
GCSE results
Maddie Hallam and her parents look delighted with her GCSE results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
GCSE results
Jonathan Ikazaboh gives a thumbs-up after reading his grades (Joe Giddens/PA)
GCSE results
(Joe Giddens/PA)
GCSE results
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
GCSE results
Students receiving their GCSE results at Rockwood Academy (Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during the hustings event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Truss says she questioned lockdowns after Sunak claims he was often sole critic
A mural showing Conservative Party candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sunak backs rival over Johnson while Truss stays loyal to outgoing boss
Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0