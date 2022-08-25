Archie Battersbee’s funeral to be held next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Archie Battersbee’s funeral to be held next month

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 10:41 am
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)
The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said (Family handout/PA)

The funeral of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a life-support treatment fight, will take place next month, a family spokesman has said.

A judge based in the Family Division of the High Court in London ruled in July that doctors could lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to the youngster, who suffered brain damage in an incident at his home in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, in April.

Archie died recently after his mother, Hollie Dance, and father, Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn Mr Justice Hayden’s ruling.

The family have been supported by a campaign group called the Christian Legal Centre.

Archie Battersbee court case
Archie Battersbee’s father, Paul Battersbee, and mother, Hollie Dance, outside the Royal London Hospital, where the 12-year-old was treated (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A spokesman for the centre said on Thursday that Archie’s funeral will take place at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, Southend, on September 13.

Southend West Conservative MP Anna Firth has said she wants to discuss concerns over Archie’s case with the Health Secretary.

She told the PA news agency that she has asked Steve Barclay if he will meet her and Archie’s mother.

Judges heard that Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7.

She thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

The youngster did not regain consciousness.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he was brain-stem dead and said continued life-support treatment was not in his best interests.

Archie Battersbee death
Hollie Dance attends a vigil at Priory Park in Southend-on-Sea, in memory of her son, Archie Battersbee (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Bosses at the hospital’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, had asked for decisions on what medical moves were in Archie’s best interests.

A High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, initially considered the case and concluded that Archie was dead.

But Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge by his parents against decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said the evidence should be reviewed by a different High Court judge, Mr Justice Hayden.

He ruled after a further hearing that ending treatment would be in Archie’s best interests.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Jennifer Watt has spoken about her seven years of prison nursing at HMP and YOI Grampian, Peterhead. Picture by Darrell Benns
HMP Grampian: What does it take to be a prison nurse?
1
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
Aboyne Community Hospital
Hospital ward in Aboyne forced to close due to 'staff shortages'
0
(PA)
NHS dentistry on its ‘last legs’ despite data showing surge in treatments
Fiona Caie next to a map with arrows going from Aberdeen to London with stem cells in the middle
Aberdeen woman with MS to spend £46,000 for stem cell treatment
0
South Central Ambulance Service has been rated as “inadequate” following an inspection (PA)
Ambulance service rated ‘inadequate’ as report says delay contributed to death
Homeless people sleeping in London (Nick Ansell/PA)
Homeless people ‘missing out on care due to lack of specialist accommodation’
Graham Matthews, Morris Tait and Insch GP Dr Paul Davies unveiling their plans at the hospital. Picture by Kami Thomson
'Exciting' plans unveiled for future of Insch hospital
0
Shopping basket with foods on receipt. Grocery expenses budget, inflation and consumerism concept. 3d illustration; Shutterstock ID 2144658119; purchase_order: ; job:
Cost of living: Readers share their top tips on eating healthier on a budget
0
Two Syrian refugees who wanted their seriously-ill daughter to continue receiving life-support treatment have lost a High Court fight (Alex Segre/Alamy/PA)
Syrian refugees lose High Court treatment fight over sick daughter

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0