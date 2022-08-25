The free and easy trick to save more than £300 on your energy bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

The free and easy trick to save more than £300 on your energy bill

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:02 pm
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Millions of hard-up families could save hundreds of pounds on their energy bills this winter in a few simple steps without making their homes any colder, experts have said.

Record-breaking energy prices are likely to affect many over the next few months as Ofgem is expected to hike its energy price cap on Friday.

Experts warn that worse is to come when the cap is updated in January.

But two small changes to the way your boiler works could save up to 18%, or around £324, according to experts at the Heating Hub, which provides advice on energy efficiency.

– Turning down your flow temperature

The flow temperature on a boiler regulates how hot the water is when it leaves the boiler to go to your radiators.

Most condensing combi boilers in the UK are still set to their factory setting, which tends to be around 80C, but at this temperature boilers cannot operate at their most efficient.

When a condensing boiler burns gas, a lot of the heat can escape out of the flue and out on to the street – this heat literally disappears into thin air.

Steam coming out of a flue is a sign that flow temperature is high and heat is escaping.

At lower temperatures the boiler works to recycle a lot of this heat back into the water it is trying to warm up.

Jo Alsop of the Heating Hub said that by turning down the flow temperature, households could save around 6% to 8% of their annual gas usage.

“It’s worth making the point that condensing boilers, even though they’re A-rated on the box (for efficiency), they don’t necessarily achieve A-rating in the home,” she said.

Some A-rated boilers have been found to operate at E-rated efficiency levels in the home, at just 75%.

Turning down the flow temperature is not the same as turning down the thermostat. The boiler and radiators will still work to keep rooms at the same temperature as before, but it might take a little longer for the house to heat up.

Ms Alsop said families should experiment with lowering the flow temperature. The colder it is, the more efficient the boiler will run.

“We would advise to do that to around 60C and if they find that’s a bit too cool on a very cold day, they can always notch it back up, but importantly reduce it down again when the weather gets a bit warmer, and keep reducing it down,” she said.

How to do this depends on the boiler, but it is a fairly simple process.

It should say how in the boiler manual, which can often be found online. The Heating Hub also has a guide on its website on how to change the flow temperature.

It is important to remember only to do this if you have a condensing combi boiler which is not connected to a hot water cylinder. Also be careful about keeping rooms cold if you have vulnerable people in the home.

Several energy suppliers are also keen for households to turn down flow temperatures.

Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, said: “Safely turning down the water flow temperature of your gas boiler is a little-known but very effective tip for saving gas whilst staying warm, and could save people up to 8% off their gas bills.

“Over 100,000 of our customers who took part in our energy efficiency scheme last winter told us they tried it, with some of them knocking nearly £100 off their bills.”

– Turning off your boiler’s pre-heat function

The pre-heat function on a boiler is designed to ensure that hot water is ready to flow to the taps at a moment’s notice.

It means the boiler always keeps a small amount of water hot.

It is a handy function when you want to wash your hands and do not want to wait for water to heat up, but the boiler is heating up water when you do not need it.

“If the boiler is not on and heating the home, it will fire anyway, just to keep that water at temperature, even if someone is not home during the day, and certainly it will fire all through the night, even when hot water is not in demand,” Ms Alsop said.

That means burning gas through the night, every night, for nothing.

Turning off the pre-heat function might mean a longer wait for the shower to get warm in the morning, but it is a small inconvenience for the hundreds of pounds that can be saved.

Ms Alsop estimates households could save around 5%-10% of their gas use.

Guides on how to turn off the pre-heat function should be in the boiler manual or online.

However Ms Alsop said people should consider turning the pre-heat on during droughts if they have to wait an exceptionally long time for hot water to reach the taps. They can still turn it off during the day and night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during the hustings event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Truss says she questioned lockdowns after Sunak claims he was often sole critic
A mural showing Conservative Party candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sunak backs rival over Johnson while Truss stays loyal to outgoing boss
Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0