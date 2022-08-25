Thousands more BTec students hit by delays as exam board apologises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Thousands more BTec students hit by delays as exam board apologises

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:20 pm
More students have faced delays in receiving their BTec results (Fiona Hanson/PA)
More students have faced delays in receiving their BTec results (Fiona Hanson/PA)

An exam board has apologised to students after thousands were deemed ineligible to be awarded grades on Thursday, a week after other pupils faced delays in getting results from the same awarding body.

Pearson said some 5,700 students were awaiting BTec (Business and Technology Education Council) results on Thursday, on the day hundreds of thousands of pupils were receiving their GCSE grades.

The awarding organisation has previously said changes this year, made in order to take into account disruption to teaching and learning during the pandemic, had “added more complexity to the process” and that without full information it is unable to award students their results.

It confirmed on Wednesday there would likely be delays to thousands of results.

In an update on Thursday, a spokesperson for Pearson said: “Today, around 240,000 students received their results for BTEC Firsts, Technicals and Tech Award qualifications.

“In the last 24 hours, we have issued an additional 5,420 results, which were sent overnight to schools and colleges to be shared with students today. We also received thousands of new claims for student grades from schools and colleges.

“As of 10pm yesterday, there are 5,700 students registered for the qualification who are currently ineligible to receive their grade – meaning we need to work with schools and college to resolve queries, run eligibility checks and confirm if the student still wishes to claim a grade.

“We apologise to any student waiting for a result. We have a dedicated team in place whose focus is to provide any results as quickly as possible to eligible students. As always, we are grateful to the partnership of schools and colleges who are tirelessly supporting us in this work.”

A headteachers’ union said it was “dismayed” to learn of the latest delay.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “This is the last thing these young people need after so much disruption over the past two years.

“It is imperative that this situation is resolved swiftly and that this does not happen again.

“We are pleased that Ofqual has committed to reviewing what has gone wrong. It is clear that lessons must be learned.”

Pearson said the BTec results are entirely separate to GCSE results awarding.

BTecs are described as career–focused qualifications with a focus on skills-based learning.

They are modular qualifications and can be completed in up to five years.

The organisation said the majority – around 60% – are internal modules, assessed by their college or school, while the other 40% are external assessments which Pearson marks and awards a unit grade.

The latest update follows a week-long delay for some other students, who were not issued their BTEC National Level 3 results as planned last week on the day A-levels were published.

