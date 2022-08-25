Athletics champion and girl fighting cancer achieve top grades in GCSEs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Athletics champion and girl fighting cancer achieve top grades in GCSEs

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 12:28 pm
Miles Waterworth got top marks in his GCSE exams (Brighton College/PA)
Miles Waterworth got top marks in his GCSE exams (Brighton College/PA)

An athletics champion and a 16-year-old girl battling cancer are among those who have achieved top grades in their GCSEs.

Brighton College student Miles Waterworth, 16, the under-17 800m British champion, got nine 9s and two 8s.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Srimukhi Kalakonda, known as Sri, of the same school, who had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, achieved two 9s, four 8s and one 7, having spent the year receiving treatment during her studies.

It comes as students at the school set a new GCSE record, with more than a thousand grade 9s between them.

Miles Waterworth is the under-17 800m British champion (Brighton College/PA)

Miles, who qualified to represent England at the Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) championships, won his age category and became the 800m champion.

In January, while revising for his GCSEs, he broke the 800m record in the South East of England Athletic Association’s indoor meeting, which had stood for 10 years.

He also won a national title at the England Athletics Indoor Championships a month later.

Miles said: “I was quite surprised with my results, but very happy. I’m now going to go into Brighton College Sixth Form to study four A-levels and continue with my athletics.”

His parents added: “We are massively proud of Miles, and how he is willing to listen to advice and get support from the school and his running club, to get the balance between both.”

Sri was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last summer, just two weeks after her father discovered he had cancer, before she underwent surgery in August 2021.

Sri battled cancer as she took her exams (Brighton College/PA)

She said: “I am so happy! I really can’t believe it. It is better than anything I could have imagined.”

Chris Fowler, head of year, said: “Sri has been absolutely incredible this year. She’s the heart and soul of her year group, and has inspired friends and teachers with her determination and strength.

“We’re so proud of her – she absolutely deserves these results.”

Her father added: “It’s been a very tough time for the family, with Sri being diagnosed two weeks after my cancer diagnosis, and only one week before the school year started.

“But she has been incredible – we are so, so proud of her achievements.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

Liz Truss during the hustings event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Truss says she questioned lockdowns after Sunak claims he was often sole critic
A mural showing Conservative Party candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sunak backs rival over Johnson while Truss stays loyal to outgoing boss
Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0