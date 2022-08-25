Student ‘surprised but pleased’ with full house of top grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Student ‘surprised but pleased’ with full house of top grades

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:03 pm
Students at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol celebrate their GCSE results (Ben Birchall/PA)
Students at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol celebrate their GCSE results (Ben Birchall/PA)

A teenager has achieved a full house of top GCSE grades.

Dominic Sebastian picked up 10 9s in his exams after studying at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol.

The 16-year-old, from Speedwell, said: “I am pleased with my results and I was a bit surprised but I worked hard for it.

“It was definitely tough during the pandemic, but I still managed to get it done.

“The teachers were a great help.”

Dominic Sebastian, 16, (left) celebrates opening his results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
Dominic Sebastian, 16, (left) celebrates with fellow students after opening his results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

He is now going into the sixth form to study for A-levels in physics, maths, further maths and economics.

Fellow student Miriam McGrath, from Coombe Dingle, got six 9s and three 8s in their GCSEs.

The 16-year-old, who is joining the school’s sixth form to study chemistry, biology, geography, politics and history A-levels, said: “My results are pretty good to be honest.

“The school did a lot of good things to make it easier during the pandemic.”

Grace Ford, from Brislington, got five 9s, two 8s and two 7s in her exams and plans to study religious education, geography, psychology and English literature A-levels at the school.

“I am really happy and they are better than I expected – I did better in maths than I had done before,” the 16-year-old said.

“The pandemic was not a lot of fun, and I am pleased it is over and I have done well.”

(from left) Anna Raveendran, 16, Grace Ford, 16, and Miriam McGrath, 16, celebrate their results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School (Ben Birchall/PA)
(from left) Anna Raveendran, Grace Ford and Miriam McGrath celebrate their results at St Mary Redcliffe and Temple School (Ben Birchall/PA)

Abigail Woodworth, 16, from Henleaze, was celebrating a string of top grades with five 9s, two 8s, one 7 and one 6 and is moving to the North Bristol Post 16 Centre for her A-levels.

“I am very pleased with my results,” she said.

“The last two years have been difficult, but the school gave us loads of support to get through it.”

Anna Raveendran got four 9s, four 8s and two 7s and is staying at the school to study physics, chemistry, biology and Spanish A-levels.

“They are great results and I am happy with them and they are what I expected,” the 16-year-old, from Ashton, said.

“It was very stressful with Covid-19 but the teachers were great and we put the work in and got the grades we deserved.”

At the school 87% of students achieved at least five grade 4s or above and 78% of students achieved grade 4 or above in both English and maths, which was only slightly below the past two non-examined years.

(from left) Grace Ford and Miriam McGrath hug as they open their GCSE results (Ben Birchall/PA)
(from left) Grace Ford and Miriam McGrath hug as they open their GCSE results (Ben Birchall/PA)

Interim headteacher Graham Diles said: “Children across the country have faced major disruption to their education over the last two-and-a-half years, so I am especially pleased that our students have done so well in their GCSEs this summer.

“This shows just how hard these young people, their teachers and other support staff have worked in such difficult circumstances.

“As well as the superb results of our students at the top end, there are many students who have achieved grades that are outstanding successes for them individually, some of whom have had to overcome considerable personal challenges during the pandemic.”

