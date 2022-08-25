Tories demand action over Ukrainian refugees left in temporary housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tories demand action over Ukrainian refugees left in temporary housing

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 1:37 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 3:51 pm
The MS Victoria ferry, berthed in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, is providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)
The MS Victoria ferry, berthed in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, is providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees (Jane Barlow/PA)

At least 1,520 refugees from Ukraine are being housed in temporary accommodation across Scotland, according to research from the Scottish Conservatives.

An investigation by the party has revealed 20% of refugees who fled to Scotland were still awaiting matches with sponsors as part of the Super Sponsor Scheme.

Information obtained from freedom of information requests to local authorities showed that 1,518 people and one family were still waiting in temporary accommodation as of June 2022.

The City of Edinburgh Council was the only local authority not to reply to the request, as it said it did not have access to the figures.

However, the party suggested that because between 1600 and 1700 refugees in Edinburgh are being housed on the MS Victoria, it is likely that the true figure across the country is even higher.

Councils in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Highland and Renfrewshire reported that the number of people residing in temporary accommodation is sitting at more than 70%.

The Scottish Conservatives have now called on the Scottish Government to act in order to find homes for Ukrainians seeking safety.

The party’s housing spokesperson, Miles Briggs, said: “This scheme was supposed to offer refugees a sense of stability, but today thousands are still facing an uncertain future without a sponsor.

“It is essential that Ukrainians who have fled the war are able to find a real community in Scotland where they can rebuild their lives.

“Yet this can only happen if sponsorship is being properly promoted, something which the SNP Government is failing to do.

“We cannot be allowed to simply forget about these refugees, and more must be done to settle them properly.

“That is why we are calling on the SNP Government to act now to promote sponsorship and help vulnerable refugees find a home.”

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibilities for refugees from Ukraine, said: “We are pleased that thanks in large part to our Super Sponsor Scheme, we are now providing safe accommodation to more displaced people from Ukraine per head of population than any other part of the UK.

“Since the conflict began, almost 15,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived, representing 17.6% of all UK arrivals, the most per head of any of the four nations. More than 11,500 of these arrivals are through the Scottish Government’s successful Super Sponsor Scheme.

“The Scottish Government is providing accommodation that is safe and sustainable whilst people are waiting to be matched to suitable longer-term accommodation.

“Significant action is underway to increase the temporary accommodation capacity as well as boost the matching system to maximise the number of people who can be placed with volunteer hosts who have completed the necessary safeguarding checks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss during the hustings event (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jacob King/PA)
Truss says she questioned lockdowns after Sunak claims he was often sole critic
A mural showing Conservative Party candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as two boxers (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sunak backs rival over Johnson while Truss stays loyal to outgoing boss
Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK

More from Press and Journal

Tali, Pets as Therapy dog in training. Image by Jason Hedges.
Gallery: Adorable dogs with amazing jobs
0
Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Rising energy prices to push north and north-east households into 'debt and destitution'
0
Sometimes the latest tech trend or security feature doesn't make all that much sense (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Every time I master technology, someone moves the goal posts
0
Cricket ball resting on a cricket bat on green grass of cricket pitch Aberdeenshire Knight Riders
Cricket: Knight Riders feeling confident ahead of Aberdeen Grades title run-in
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin gives fans the thumbs up after the defeat of St Johnstone.
No late transfer window panic from Aberdeen due to 'good summer business', insists boss…
0
An ambulance on its way to the incident
'People will be over the moon': Turriff to finally receive an ambulance to address…
0