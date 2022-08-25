Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 5:04 pm
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)

Some 39% of Scots believe that a majority of voters backing pro-independence parties at the next general election would form a democratic mandate for independence, a poll has found.

In contrast, 38% said it would not form a democratic mandate for independence if there was no explicit referendum while the remainder of those quizzed were unsure or had no strong views.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will treat the next general election as a “de facto referendum” if her case at the Supreme Court is not successful and judges rule the planned legislation for a second independence referendum is outwith Holyrood’s competence.

Ipsos Scotland interviewed 1,000 adults in Scotland between August 12 and 15.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe
Nicola Sturgeon has said the next general election could be a ‘de facto referendum’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The poll found 63% of Scots said that a Yes vote in a referendum which both the Scottish and UK governments agreed to hold would likely establish a mandate for independence.

If the UK Government did not agree to the referendum, 47% said a Yes vote would likely establish a mandate for independence.

Under this scenario, 35% said a Yes vote would not establish a mandate for independence and 18% were unsure or had no strong views.

Rachel Ormston, research director at Ipsos in Scotland, said: “These findings highlight the challenges for pro-independence supporters in finding a mechanism to establish a democratic mandate for independence that is widely accepted by the Scottish public as a whole.

“While the UK Government appears unlikely to agree to a second referendum in the near future, this is currently the only route that a clear majority of Scots view as legitimate.

“This is in spite of the fact that one of the arguments in favour of independence that the Scottish public find most convincing is that Westminster cannot be trusted to act in Scotland’s best interests.”

MP portraits
Stewart Hosie said a referendum conducted in a similar way to 2014 would be the ideal scenario (Chris McAndrew)

Responding to the poll, SNP MP Stewart Hosie said that among those who expressed a preference there was a majority who thought a Yes vote would deliver a mandate for independence under all scenarios.

Mr Hosie said: “This poll shows that in every possible scenario there is clear support amongst Scots for the basic principle that a vote for independence is a mandate for independence.

“A referendum similar to the one conducted in 2014 is the ideal scenario which would commit both sides to respecting the result, but right now the only roadblock to that is the Westminster government.

“If the Westminster party politicians have gamed on the Scottish public opposing a referendum without their approval, or a general election being a ‘de-facto’ referendum, they’ve been firmly put in their place by this poll which shows Scots’ growing dissatisfaction with the Tories’ undemocratic approach.

“The mandate the Scottish Government received in 2021 was just the latest in a series of mandates delivered by the people of Scotland after a shambolic 12 years of Tory rule, austerity, and Brexit chaos.

“Perhaps Westminster’s reluctance to agree terms on a referendum shows they are running scared of losing.”

