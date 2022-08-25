Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Minister promises further support on way as mammoth energy bills to be confirmed

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 5:22 pm
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofgem will confirm the price of energy from October on Friday morning (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government will step up to help people more over the coming months, a minister has promised ahead of record energy bills set to be announced on Friday.

Will Quince, an education minister, said there is “no question” there will be further support on top of what was announced in May.

Energy bills are widely expected to top £3,500 per year for the average household from the start of October, compared to £1,971 today.

“There is no question in my mind whatsoever, both listening to the two leadership candidates but also just looking at our economy … that the Government is going to act and put in place a further package of support measures,” Mr Quince told LBC radio.

“Now, we will have to wait a couple of weeks for a new prime minister to set out their agenda alongside a new chancellor, but both leadership contenders have been clear there will be a fiscal event and more help will be coming.”

It comes amid increasing calls on the Government to introduce radical support, comparable to the furlough and loan schemes at the start of the pandemic.

Resolution Foundation boss Torsten Bell said on Thursday the massive spike means that “radically rethought policy answers are needed otherwise we’re heading for thousands having their energy shut off and millions running up arrears”.

He added: “When we thought bills were heading to mid-£2000s, the textbook economic answer of let prices rise (so everyone has incentives to cut use) (and) support lower income households was … the right answer. But it’s time to recognise that is not the world we’re living in.”

Ofgem will announce the new price cap on Friday morning. Analysts expect the cap to be set at between £3,550 and £3,600 for the average household.

That will not be the end of it. More than £1,000 is expected to be added to the cap in January. By April it might have hit £6,823, according to one forecast published by Auxilione on Thursday morning.

The rises are hitting home with households as a tracker from Which? showed that satisfaction with UK living standards and income has plunged.

The consumer insight tracker showed satisfaction at its lowest point since 2014, even before Ofgem announces the cap hike.

Some 93% of consumers said they were worried about energy prices.

The watchdog’s latest survey found just over half of consumers (55%) are currently satisfied with their standards of living while just 39% are content with their household income and 34% are happy with their savings.

Confidence in household finances has plunged to the level it was at the start of the pandemic as inflation driven largely by food and energy prices reached a 40-year high.

Which? said it was clear that the Government’s current package to help with the soaring cost of living would not sufficiently protect consumers.

Which? director of policy and advocacy Rocio Concha said: “The Government must move quickly to increase the amount of financial support it is providing to families and households who are struggling.

“Tackling the cost-of-living crisis must be at the top of the new prime minister’s in-tray. Businesses should also do everything in their power to make sure customers are getting a good deal and those facing serious financial hardship are protected.”

Citizens Advice said that it has seen a spike in people worried about their bills even before they hit the eye-watering levels expected this winter.

“We’re seeing huge numbers of people coming to us who have never had to turn to Citizens Advice before for help, who have never had problems with bills before,” David Mendes da Costa, principal policy manager, told the PA news agency.

“Government has a critical role in all of this and there has to be a package of support, and it has to come now.”

Vulnerable groups are particularly worried about what the energy price spike will mean for them.

Kidney Care UK warned that the cost of running a home dialysis machine could be more than £2,200 per year from January if current predictions come true.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Boris Johnson, who made a surprise visit to Kyiv in support of Ukraine (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)
Johnson takes shot at ‘ruinous’ union bosses during Kyiv trip
A group of people thought to be migrants walk ashore in Dungeness, Kent, after being intercepted by the Dungeness Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Record delays as number of asylum claims hits highest level for 20 years
A cargo crate being moved in Belfast Port (Niall Carson/PA)
Steel tariffs demonstrate need to trigger Article 16 – DUP
A total of 1,000 people were polled (David Cheskin/PA)
Poll finds 39% believe ‘de facto referendum’ would give independence mandate
Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay (James Manning/PA)
Health Secretary Steve Barclay confronted by angry woman about ambulance delays
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Ramsgate, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Growing number of Afghans risking lives on small boats to reach UK
Evie Norris got her first cap for Wales in a match against Scotland this year (family handout/PA)
Young Welsh footballer scores top GCSE grades
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his family’s old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton, Hampshire (PA)
Sunak faces backlash after criticism of lockdown decision-making
Rishi Sunak during a visit to his family’s old business, Bassett Pharmacy, in Southampton, Hampshire (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sunak would back rival’s economic plans despite labelling them a ‘moral failure’
A handheld smart meter on a kitchen hob showing the cost of a year-to-date’s worth of home energy usage in a home in Dorset. Picture date: Sunday April 24, 2022.
How can technology help people combat the rising cost of living?

More from Press and Journal

Police superintendent Stewart Mackie said with rural areas, particularly in the Highlands, diversion options are sparse.
Body found in Nairn
Coastguards received the call at 5.50pm.
Search underway for missing person near cliffs at Cove
Gold Medal winner Jamie Forrester of Mull. Picture taken by Sandy McCook 
GALLERY: Crowds, cabers and fun at the Oban Games
0
A physiotherapist has been struck off. Photo: Shutterstock.
Physiotherapist struck off for misconduct involving 22 patients
0
The Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup 1st Round. Bellslea Park. Fraserburgh (b+w) v Ross County. Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan and Ross County's James Wallace. 06/08/19 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Mark Cowie delighted as Greg Buchan rejoins Fraserburgh
The incident occurred near Kyle of Lochalsh north of the A87. Supplied by Shutterstock.
Emergency services called to rescue mountain biker near Kyle of Lochalsh after 12ft fall