MPs vow to keep housing refugees under Homes For Ukraine scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

MPs vow to keep housing refugees under Homes For Ukraine scheme

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:57 am
About 25,000 offers of accommodation from hosts under HfU have been taken up so far (Owen Humphreys/PA)
About 25,000 offers of accommodation from hosts under HfU have been taken up so far (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Two Tory MPs say they will continue to accommodate Ukrainian refugees beyond the minimum six-month period expected of hosts under the Homes for Ukraine (HfU) scheme.

In March, the Government launched HfU so people could sponsor refugees fleeing the war-torn country by offering a spare room or home for at least six months.

As Wednesday marked Ukraine’s independence day and six months since Russia invaded, two Tory MPs pledged to continue hosting beyond the half-year minimum.

North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis, an environment minister, started hosting a Ukrainian refugee, Vika, then 25, in March.

She told PA news agency: “I will continue to host Vika under ‘Homes for Ukraine’ for as long as she needs the help and support.

“I would also like to say that I feel host families are doing an amazing job and I’m sure will continue to host where they can.

“They should be thanked enormously for what they have done, if they feel six months is enough.”

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has also agreed to continue hosting under HfU, after he opened his home to a mother, 35, and her six-year-old son in April.

He told PA: “Yes, we are continuing to look after our refugees.

“Sviatik is at the local school with my children and Anna the mother is teaching at the school where I helped get her a job.

“We are committed to helping them until it is safe to return home.

“We expect this will be for another year and are taking steps to do this so they have greater independence as they settle into North Norfolk.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also took in a family of Ukrainian refugees in April.

After unveiling an infrastructure deal to help rebuild Ukraine on Thursday, he said: “They’ve been with us for more than four months now, I think, so they’ve lived with us for a long time.”

He added: “Seeing how they’re settling in, the child’s gone to school and learning English, and all of those different things – you know, of course, makes it very real.

“I think the whole country, the whole of our country, has found something in common with what’s happened in Ukraine.”

Refugees minister Richard Harrington this week said about 25,000 offers of accommodation from hosts under HfU have been taken up so far, with an average of three Ukrainians living in each home.

He has been lobbying the Treasury “very hard” to double the £350-a-month “thank you” payment for sponsors who house refugees for longer than half a year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Bills will rise again in January and April but finally start dropping in July, according to new forecasts (Gareth Fuller/PA
Energy bills could double again to £7,300 by April, experts warn
The bills of around 24 million households are decided by the price cap. (Nick Ansell/PA)
What is the price cap, will it keep rising, and what support is available?
Liz Truss during the hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Truss says ‘jury’s out’ on whether Macron is ‘friend or foe’
Government ministers were absent from the airwaves early on Friday, even as the news that the energy price cap will increase to £3,549 from October prompted concern across the country (PA)
Absence of ministers on morning broadcasters branded a ‘dereliction of duty’
Photo of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll
(PA)
What can households do to cut back on their energy use?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to the Juniper House housing development in Walthamstow (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour ‘underestimating cost of freezing energy bills by up to £8bn’
Gas prices have soared over the last year. (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Families to find out extent of mammoth winter energy bills
The groups said it is “simply unthinkable” that the price rise can go ahead without significant Government intervention (PA)
Government ‘must intervene on energy or risk economic and mental health crisis’
(PA)
As energy bills soar, what are your options for trying to cope with them?

More from Press and Journal

Watch for the latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview show for absolutely nothing!
WATCH FOR FREE: Highland League Weekly Friday preview - the big talking points and…
0
Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0