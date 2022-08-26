Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 9:59 am
Photo of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Photo of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Almost half of Britons questioned on the UK’s current energy crisis blame the Government more than the energy firms, according to a new poll.

Research by Focaldata of 1,021 adults from across the UK showed that 47% of respondents blame ministers for “failing to prepare and prevent” the huge rise in energy bills.

Just under a third, 30%, condemn the energy firms.

The data comes as Ofgem, the UK energy industry regulator, is due to make its latest announcement regarding the energy price cap – with experts forecasting another significant increase.

The polling, on behalf of Cavendish Advocacy and collected on August 17-18, also shows 92% of people who took part are “concerned” about the energy crisis.

Two thirds, 66%, would go as far to say they are “very concerned” about the soaring energy bills.

The survey also found 20% of those interviewed would be prepared to pay more for their gas and electricity bills, but only if the money was used to invest in better infrastructure to prevent potential blackouts or gas supply issues.

Tom Bradley, head of energy & green growth at Cavendish Advocacy, said: “Our research confirms the level of concern amongst people across the UK at the rising cost of energy, and the situation is expected to get worse when Ofgem announces its latest price cap this week.

“The debate has moved on as to how the country has reached a critical point where energy bills may top more than £3,500 a year.

“Our polling shows that the public expects both politicians and the energy industry to take responsibility and bring more stability and affordability to the market.

“Surprisingly, almost a fifth of UK adults are willing to pay more if the money was invested in better infrastructure to prevent potential blackouts or gas supply issues.

“The cost of living is the core issue dominating our politics right now, and that is being driven by soaring energy prices. The public will be looking on with much interest on Friday as to what politicians and the industry do next to try and mitigate this energy crisis.”

