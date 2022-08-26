Fiscal watchdog ready to publish forecast for new PM’s spending plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Fiscal watchdog ready to publish forecast for new PM’s spending plans

By Press Association
August 26, 2022, 4:56 pm Updated: August 26, 2022, 6:07 pm
Liz Truss is the favourite to become the next prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Liz Truss is the favourite to become the next prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

The UK’s fiscal watchdog has confirmed it is ready to publish a mini-forecast alongside any fiscal announcement the next prime minister might wish to make in September.

Earlier this week, the Commons Treasury Committee wrote to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and to the Chancellor to ask if it is preparing for an emergency Budget in September.

Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, has promised to cut taxes immediately to help households with the cost-of-living crisis if she wins the race.

She has said she would do so in a so-called fiscal event, but according to reports she would not request an accompanying economic forecast from the OBR.

On the other hand, the team of her opponent Rishi Sunak has argued Ms Truss would be taking irresponsible risks with the public finances by not involving the OBR in any early package of measures.

The Treasury usually gives the OBR 10 weeks’ notice of a fiscal event, such as a budget, to enable it to provide an independent forecast of the economy and the UK’s fiscal position.

In response to the committee, the OBR confirmed it began work on a forecast on July 29, following agreement with the Treasury, and would be in a position to publish such a forecast alongside a potential emergency fiscal event in September.

While the forecast may not be as comprehensive as at previous budgets – due to tight timescales – the OBR said it is committed to providing the most complete picture of the economic outlook as possible, and to a standard that meets the requirements of the OBR Charter.

In a letter addressed to the Conservative chair of the Treasury Committee Mel Stride, OBR chair Richard Hughes said: “In summary, if asked by the new chancellor to produce a forecast on September 14 or 21, we would be able to do so to a standard which meets the legislative requirements of the Act and Charter.

“We have already, with the Treasury’s’ agreement, commenced the preparatory work which would enable us to publish that forecast.

“As with other forecasts produced to an exceptionally accelerated timetable, they would provide less complete analysis supporting the key judgments, less detailed breakdowns of the key economic and fiscal aggregates, and less contextual and supplementary information than in our EFOs (Economic and Fiscal Outlooks) produced in normal times.

“But we would do our best in the time available to give the Government, Parliament, and the public the most complete and up-to-date picture of the economic and fiscal outlook as possible.”

Commenting on the correspondence, Mr Stride said: “As a committee, we have emphasised the importance of major permanent tax changes and other very significant fiscal measures being announced at fiscal events alongside an OBR forecast published at the same time.

“These forecasts provide transparency on the health of the nation’s finances to Parliament, the public and, critically, to international markets upon which the UK substantially relies for its borrowing.

“It is therefore reassuring to hear that the OBR has already started this important work and stands ready to provide a forecast in time for an emergency fiscal event next month.

Mel Stride comments on Liz Truss
Conservative chair of the Treasury Select Committee Mel Stride (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Given the very significantly increased economic challenges since the OBR’s last forecast in March and the likely significant measures to be brought forward in September by whoever becomes our next prime minister, it will be vital that the OBR is requested by whoever is Chancellor in the new Government to publish as full a forecast as possible at that time.”

Mr Stride, who backed Mr Sunak in the contest, had earlier argued that “to bring in significant tax cuts without a forecast would be ill-advised” and “it is effectively ‘flying blind’”.

In his response to the committee, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi also stated that while this preparatory work has begun, the decision to set a date for a new forecast is for the incoming chancellor.

The OBR’s response puts the new government in the position of having to formally reject its offer.

Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake, a member of the Treasury Committee and a supporter of Mr Sunak, told the PA news agency it would be “wrong” for Ms Truss to reject the forecast.

The MP for Thirsk and Malton said: “I think it’d be wrong to do that (not ask for an OBR forecast). Because surely, nobody in the world of politics should be afraid of scrutiny.

“Transparency is key and being able to understand the implications of a policy is key, and you shouldn’t make policy based upon ideology. You should make it based upon evidence, and this is evidence that should be taken into account.

“I can’t see why any future prime minister would not take the opportunity to have their plan scrutinised.”

On the OBR confirming that it has started working on a forecast for the UK economy, shadow Treasury minister Pat McFadden said: “While families and pensioners have been worrying about making ends meet, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been playing fantasy economics. It’s time for them to get a reality check.

“There’s no excuse for our next Conservative prime minister to try and wriggle out of proper scrutiny before announcing any cost-of-living measures this September.

“Labour has a plan to face this crisis and make sure no one pays a penny more on their energy bills, while securing our economy for the future by insulating 19 million homes and kickstarting the green growth we need.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A Scottish Water official examines Seafield beach and the outflow pipe where raw sewage was pumped into the Forth Estuary (Toby Williams/PA)
Water companies to face ‘strictest targets’ on sewage pollution under new plan
File photo dated 25/06/22 of The Red Arrows performing over Scarborough. Members of the Red Arrows are being investigated over allegations of “unacceptable behaviour” such as misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment. Issue date: Wednesday August 24, 2022.
Red Arrows received ‘unacceptable behaviours and bystander training’
The new group is looking to support Scotland’s retail sector in its recovery (Jane Barlow/PA)
New business leaders group targets recovery of Scotland’s retail sector
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (PA)
Time to look at energy consumption amid soaring bills, says Chancellor
A study by the University of Sussex suggested teachers graded the work of poorer students more harshly (David Jones/PA)
Unconscious bias in marking sees lower grades for poor students, study suggests
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media during a visit to the South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre in Epsom, Surrey (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Boris Johnson ‘very confident’ Government’s lockdown decisions were ‘right’
Many unionists claim the Brexit checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland are undermining the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sinn Fein warns Government against triggering Article 16 of NI Protocol
Government figures show 118,000 people had arrived in the UK under the Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday (PA)
Many Ukrainian refugees struggling to find work in UK, survey suggests
Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of their bilateral meeting, during the G7 summit in Germany. The French premier said that the UK was a friend of his country, despite the comments of Liz Truss (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
UK is a friend to France despite Truss comments, says Macron
An elderly lady with her electric fire on at home (PA)
Energy price cap to soar by 80% as Government urged ‘match scale of the…

More from Press and Journal

The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast
Friends of Anchor have delivered a treat to nurses in the acute cancer ward at ARI. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Walking on air': Friends of Anchor donate trainers to nursing team
0
cancer fundraiser
Kintore team raises £4,500 in recognition of colleague's 'brave' cancer battle
0
Liz Truss is the favourite to become the next prime minister (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
0
Balmoral, Scotland, April 2016: A road to Balmoral Castle in spring, Aberdeenshire; Shutterstock ID 723790405; Purchase Order: SCM Touring Guide; Job: NE250
Queen now expected to meet new prime minister at Balmoral
0
Inverness' Helen Nelson has been named in Scotland's starting XV for the game against the USA. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Rugby: Scotland Women head coach Bryan Easson says Summer Test series match with USA…