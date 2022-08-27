Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Price cap experts forecast £7,700 average bills next year

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 9:49 am
Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)
Forecasters suggest average energy bills could top £7,000 next year (Alamy/PA)

Forecasts of what the next capped energy price for 24 million households could be have continued to rise as international gas prices show no sign of cooling down, a team of experts has warned.

The energy price cap, which is set to nearly double from already record highs at the start of October, could reach more than £5,600 by the start of next year, and then rise even further, under the latest estimates.

Families could face destitution over the winter if they have to pay 24.37p per kilowatt hour for the gas they burn to keep their homes at a liveable temperature. The price is currently 7.37p, already higher than ever before.

Energy price cap: default tariff
(PA Graphics)

For the average household that means a bill of £5,632 per year from January, up 59% compared to the newly set next cap which is coming in on October 1.

And in the worst warning yet, energy consultancy Auxilione forecast a £7,700 bill from April 2023 – with gas costing consumers 34.22p per kWh.

The forecast is an increase of £438 since Auxilione’s prediction on Friday morning, and up nearly £900 in just two days.

It comes as gas prices continued to soar on international markets, along with the price of electricity.

Almost all of the changes in the price cap are to allow suppliers to recoup the costs that they will have buying gas and electricity from the companies that produce it.

How the current price cap breaks down
(PA Graphics)

Gas prices are decisive for electricity prices because over the last year 42% of the UK’s electricity was generated by burning gas.

The cap is the maximum price that households on their supplier’s default tariff would have to pay for every unit of gas and electricity they used for the next three months.

It is calculated based on the wholesale price of gas and electricity and also includes allowances for tax, charges paid to the energy networks, green levies and social payments.

On Friday, regulator Ofgem announced that the price cap would increase from £1,971 to £3,549 for the average household starting in October. An average household is considered to be one that uses 12,000 kWh of gas and 2,900 kWh of electricity in a year.

Gas prices were set at 14.92p per kWh from October, and electricity will cost 51.52p per kWh. By April, the experts at Auxilione now expect electricity to cost 117.5p per kWh.

The price cap was previously changed twice a year, but Ofgem is now allowed to review it every three months with changes expected in January, April, July and October 2023.

UK gas prices were trading at around £6.40 per therm on Friday, around 13 times their levels before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

New YouGov research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the…
Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5 billion of Government offices in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals ‘new strategy’ to sell off £1.5bn of London offices
Rishi Sunak’s team has warned cutting VAT by 5% across the board would be ‘regressive’ and cost tens of billions of pounds amid reports Liz Truss is considering the move as a ‘nuclear’ option (Joe Giddens/PA)
Backlash from Rishi Sunak’s camp at reports Liz Truss is considering 5% VAT cut
A Scottish Government building was fitted with a linked alarm system six months after the deadline, it has been revealed (John Stillwell/PA)
Tories: Government building fitted with linked fire alarms months after deadline
The Scottish Lib Dems have suggested proposals to tackle challenges in the classroom (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lib Dems reveal proposals to tackle challenges in Scotland’s classrooms
Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kuenssberg: Johnson will have a ‘chunky chapter’ in British history
Tony Hudgell had to have both his legs amputated in 2017 as a result of abuse suffered at the hands of his birth parents (David Tett/PA)
Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother welcomes halting of boy’s father’s release from jail
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Johnson says successor will launch ‘huge package’ of new cost-of-living help
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Oli Scarff/PA)
Johnson: Golden future to follow ‘tough’ spell for resilient Britain
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss (Dylan Martinez/PA)
Truss pledges to ‘reinvigorate’ Tory grassroots to secure election wins

More from Press and Journal

Inverness Caley Thistle Women conceded three late goals as they were beaten 4-3 by Hutchison Vale last weekend. (Photo by Chris McCluskie/SportPix.org.uk)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason looks for improvement ahead of clash with…
Ella Mills' banana and olive oil loaf.
Sweet treats: Enjoy Ella Mills' guilt-free banana and olive oil loaf
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
0
Peterhead Seafood Festival
What you need to know about Peterhead Seafood Festival taking place in September
0
Glenbardie House in Ballater was built by a ship owner in the 19th Century and boasts an octagonal tower, which can be seen here with a flag flying from it.
Six splendid properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Gaelic poet and singer-songwriter Marcas Mac an Tuairneir has just released his new GaelPop album, Speactram.
Meet the artist bringing Gaelic music into the 21st Century
0