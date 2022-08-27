UK sends minehunter drones to Ukraine to clear way for grain exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK sends minehunter drones to Ukraine to clear way for grain exports

By Press Association
August 27, 2022, 1:19 pm
Supplies have now started to shift as exports resume following a UN-brokered agreement in July (Alamy/PA)
Supplies have now started to shift as exports resume following a UN-brokered agreement in July (Alamy/PA)

The UK is sending underwater drones to Ukraine to clear its coastline of mines in an effort to free up food supplies trapped during the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian personnel will receive training in Britain on how to use the six autonomous vehicles to help the flow of grain to the rest of the world resume after exports from the country dubbed “Europe’s breadbasket” were severely disrupted, putting pressure on global prices.

The Government has accused Moscow of weaponising food by destroying Ukrainian agriculture and blockading the country’s Black Sea ports to prevent shipments, with devastating consequences for the world’s poorest people.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Supplies have now started to shift as exports resume following a UN-brokered agreement in July.

But the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said efforts to get food out of the country continue to be hampered by sea mines left by Russian forces.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Moscow’s “cynical attempts to hold the world’s food supply to ransom” must not succeed.

“This vital equipment and training will help Ukraine make their waters safe, helping to smooth the flow of grain to the rest of the world and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine as they look to defend their coastline and ports,” he said.

The drones are designed for use in shallow coastal environments, operating at depths of up to 100m to detect mines using an array of sensors.

Dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel will be taught to use the equipment over the coming months.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, First Sea Lord and Chief of the Naval Staff, said: “Through the expert skills being taught here, our Ukrainian allies will be able to clear their own waters of mines.

“These weapons target shipping indiscriminately, but particularly affect civilian traffic and trade and have had a devastating impact on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

“This training is another powerful demonstration of the UK’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine in their fight to defend their country and repel Russian aggression.”

