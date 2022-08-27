Lib Dems reveal proposals to tackle challenges in Scotland’s classrooms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government has been accused of “chasing headlines and spurious gimmicks” on education, as the Liberal Democrats introduce proposals aimed at tackling challenges in the classroom.

The party is calling for cuts to class sizes and a guarantee of dedicated time for lesson planning as part of its plans to improve the country’s education system.

It comes after delegates at the Scottish Secondary Teacher’s Association congress in May heard that teachers are being given “fewer and fewer tools to support pupils and achieve positive behaviour outcomes”, with reports of teachers experiencing verbal and physical abuse.

The Scottish Lib Dems are seeking a teacher job guarantee to ensure every qualified teacher receives permanent employment, which they say would lead to the ability to reduce “spiralling” class sizes and provide extra tutoring and supported study opportunities.

The party is also calling for an end to standardised national testing and league tables, and for a review of teacher’s pay and conditions with a view to increase the time available for lesson planning.

Three-year packages for teachers on probation could assist in resolving hard-to-fill teaching posts, the party suggests.

Scottish Lib Dem education spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “Education across Scotland has taken a major blow, but it is not just thanks to the global pandemic.

“The SNP have had 15 years to make a serious impact on educational attainment in more deprived areas, yet have made not one concerted attempt – based on what actually works – to do so. They chase headlines and spurious gimmicks.

“The SNP’s pledges to cut class sizes and improve provision for pupils with additional support needs were never worth the paper they were written on. Instead, class sizes are spiralling, and teachers are suggesting that behaviour in classrooms is worsening.

“Teachers can’t cling to the rocks of the Government’s chaotic education policy much longer. They need help now.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will always give careful consideration to about how we can build on Scotland’s excellent school education.

“School spending per pupil was over £800 higher in Scotland last year (21/22) than in any other country in the UK and our continued investment in education means teacher numbers are at their highest since 2008, class sizes are falling and remain the lowest in the UK.

“We will provide funding to support the recruitment of 3,500 teachers and teachers over the current spending review period to 2026/27.

“The 2022-23 Budget will see record investment in education and resource and capital spending is up almost £200 million – one of the biggest rises in the history of the Scottish Parliament.

“Our investment of £145.5 million will also ensure the sustained employment of additional teachers and classrooms assistants, the biggest increase to support teacher recruitment since 2007.

“We provide councils with an additional £15 million each year to help them respond to the individual needs of children and young people. In 2021, 1,036 extra pupil support assistants were recruited. This builds on the increase of 1,354 from the previous year and again exceeds our Programme for Government commitment to deliver 1,000 new support assistants.”