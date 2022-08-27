Lib Dems reveal proposals to tackle challenges in Scotland’s classrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems reveal proposals to tackle challenges in Scotland’s classrooms

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Lib Dems have suggested proposals to tackle challenges in the classroom (Danny Lawson/PA)
The Scottish Lib Dems have suggested proposals to tackle challenges in the classroom (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Scottish Government has been accused of “chasing headlines and spurious gimmicks” on education, as the Liberal Democrats introduce proposals aimed at tackling challenges in the classroom.

The party is calling for cuts to class sizes and a guarantee of dedicated time for lesson planning as part of its plans to improve the country’s education system.

It comes after delegates at the Scottish Secondary Teacher’s Association congress in May heard that teachers are being given “fewer and fewer tools to support pupils and achieve positive behaviour outcomes”, with reports of teachers experiencing verbal and physical abuse.

The Scottish Lib Dems are seeking a teacher job guarantee to ensure every qualified teacher receives permanent employment, which they say would lead to the ability to reduce “spiralling” class sizes and provide extra tutoring and supported study opportunities.

The party is also calling for an end to standardised national testing and league tables, and for a review of teacher’s pay and conditions with a view to increase the time available for lesson planning.

Three-year packages for teachers on probation could assist in resolving hard-to-fill teaching posts, the party suggests.

Scottish Lib Dem education spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “Education across Scotland has taken a major blow, but it is not just thanks to the global pandemic.

“The SNP have had 15 years to make a serious impact on educational attainment in more deprived areas, yet have made not one concerted attempt – based on what actually works – to do so. They chase headlines and spurious gimmicks.

“The SNP’s pledges to cut class sizes and improve provision for pupils with additional support needs were never worth the paper they were written on. Instead, class sizes are spiralling, and teachers are suggesting that behaviour in classrooms is worsening.

“Teachers can’t cling to the rocks of the Government’s chaotic education policy much longer. They need help now.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We will always give careful consideration to about how we can build on Scotland’s excellent school education.

“School spending per pupil was over £800 higher in Scotland last year (21/22) than in any other country in the UK and our continued investment in education means teacher numbers are at their highest since 2008, class sizes are falling and remain the lowest in the UK.

“We will provide funding to support the recruitment of 3,500 teachers and teachers over the current spending review period to 2026/27.

“The 2022-23 Budget will see record investment in education and resource and capital spending is up almost £200 million – one of the biggest rises in the history of the Scottish Parliament.

“Our investment of £145.5 million will also ensure the sustained employment of additional teachers and classrooms assistants, the biggest increase to support teacher recruitment since 2007.

“We provide councils with an additional £15 million each year to help them respond to the individual needs of children and young people. In 2021, 1,036 extra pupil support assistants were recruited. This builds on the increase of 1,354 from the previous year and again exceeds our Programme for Government commitment to deliver 1,000 new support assistants.”

