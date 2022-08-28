Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the NHS

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 6:59 am
New YouGov research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)
New YouGov research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)

New research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS.

The poll by YouGov for The Sunday Times found voters’ faith in the national health service was continuing to deteriorate as the UK faces a “public health emergency” caused by rising energy bills and staff shortages.

According to the research, 58% of respondents said they were not confident they would receive timely treatment from the NHS if they fell ill tomorrow, with 36% not confident at all and 22% just not confident.

The majority of voters thought the NHS was underfunded but did not want to pay more taxes to pay for it (Alamy/PA)

Some 45% believed the service had worsened in the past 12 months.

It comes as Health Secretary Steve Barclay unveiled a raft of changes ahead of a “challenging” winter as the NHS continues to face Covid-related backlogs, staffing issues and more people coming forward for checks.

While voters in the recent poll believed the NHS is still underfunded, they opposed tax rises designed to pay for it. It was found 43% did not want an increase to national insurance, with 50% of respondents wanting the hike to be reversed – a proposal made by Tory frontrunner Ms Truss.

Kings Lynn, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, NHS, Norfolk, England, UK, English hospitals, ambulance National Health Service
Accident and emergency departments in England had one of their worst months in July, with record numbers of patients waiting more than 12 hours to be admitted (Alamy/PA)

And while 64% of voters trusted neither candidate with being able to improve the service, 47% said they did not trust Sir Keir Starmer.

The latest NHS performance figures showed accident and emergency departments in England had one of their worst months in July, with record numbers of patients waiting more than 12 hours to be admitted and the lowest proportion of people being seen within four hours.

The Royal College of Nursing is currently been campaigning for a fully-funded pay rise of 5% above inflation, which is currently 11.8%, to combat years of wage stagnation and the cost-of-living crisis, saying the current NHS staffing crisis is causing “unacceptable risk to patients and nursing staff”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

NHS pension scheme changes could be extended to allow retired staff to keep their pension benefits if they return to the workforce (PA)
Consultation will consider extending NHS pension changes to help winter staffing
The AstraZeneca boss has said he is not sure whether boosters every year are a good use of resources (Nick Potts/PA)
AstraZeneca boss unsure if annual Covid-19 boosters are good use of resources
Scott Woods shows how to do a lunge with weights.
Video: Aberdeen personal trainers show the best exercises for weight loss
0
Medical staff and volunteers prepare shots of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent (Leon Neal/PA)
Moderna sues Pfizer and BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine
People should take blood pressure tablets at the time of day that suits them best, new research suggests (PA)
Take high blood pressure tablets at a time that best suits you, study suggests
Covid-19 infections in the UK are continuing to fall and are now at their lowest level for more than two months, figures show (PA)
Covid-19 infections continue to fall in all areas of UK
Lynn Munro outside on a windy morning with the 'My Health Journey' logo next to her
'I didn't know I had Lyme disease - then I fell so ill I…
1
Former Courage on the Catwalk model is raising money for Friends of Anchor by taking part in Ride the North. Supplied by Joan Cordier.
Aberdeenshire Courage model who fought cancer is cycling 100 miles for charity that always…
0
According to a new study, those who sleep ‘optimally’ have been found to have a 74% lower risk of heart disease or stroke compared with those with the lowest sleep scores (Alamy/PA)
Good sleepers ‘less likely to have a stroke’
Jennifer Watt has spoken about her seven years of prison nursing at HMP and YOI Grampian, Peterhead. Picture by Darrell Benns
HMP Grampian: What does it take to be a prison nurse?
2

More from Press and Journal

Pictured is a locator of Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 10/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes