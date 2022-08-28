Shadow minister warns optimistic Johnson is out of touch with public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Shadow minister warns optimistic Johnson is out of touch with public

By Press Association
August 28, 2022, 9:29 am
Pat McFadden accused Boris Johnson of being out of touch with the public (Niall Carson/PA)
Pat McFadden accused Boris Johnson of being out of touch with the public (Niall Carson/PA)

Boris Johnson’s optimistic take on Britain’s ability to see through the cost-of-living crisis shows “how little he understands” the “shockwave” felt by households across the country, Labour has claimed.

The outgoing Prime Minister acknowledged in an article for Mail+ that the next few months will be difficult – “perhaps very tough” – as “eye-watering” bills take their toll, with the energy price cap rising again by October.

However, he predicted a “remarkable” bounceback and a “golden” future for the country as he forecast that the UK will emerge “stronger and more prosperous (on) the other side”.

Pat McFadden, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, suggested Mr Johnson was out of touch with people’s experiences and repeated Labour’s proposal to freeze energy bills for six months.

He told Sky News: “I think this morning’s article from the Prime Minister just shows how little he understands the shockwave that was sent through households around the country by Ofgem’s announcement on Friday.

“We are looking at energy bills of hundreds of pounds per month for households around the country and the conversation that’s taking place, of course, is ‘how can we afford this, what else can we cut’? And for some people, it will simply be impossible.”

Former Cabinet minister Simon Hart, who quit the Government as Mr Johnson’s premiership collapsed around him last month, said it was “perfectly reasonable” for the outgoing PM to suggest the UK economy will bounce back.

Asked if he thought the comments from Mr Johnson looking ahead to the end of the crisis were problematic, he told Sky News: “No, I think … it’s very typical of Boris Johnson to be contextualising the situation we’re in.

“I think it is perfectly reasonable for Boris Johnson and others to say, ‘look, this is not going to be a permanent resting place for the UK economy’.

“Because we started this in a reasonably strong position, thanks to some of the decisions which have been taken by Rishi Sunak, to be honest, over things like furlough, then actually we are going to be able to emerge from this in a period of months in a reasonably strong position. That’s an entirely reasonable scenario.”

Price cap graphic
(PA Graphics)

In his article, Mr Johnson said the “vicious and irrational” invasion of Ukraine by Russian president Vladimir Putin “spooked the energy markets” and ended up costing consumers at home.

He said “we must and we will help people through the crisis”, adding that whoever succeeds him in the top job, the Government will announce “another huge package of financial support”.

Regulator Ofgem warned the Government on Friday it must act urgently to “match the scale of the crisis we have before us” as Britain faced the news the average household’s yearly bill will rise from £1,971 to £3,549.

Making reference to a bleak economic briefing he said he received as Covid swept the world in 2020, Mr Johnson argued the UK has already “proved the pessimists wrong”.

“They told me UK unemployment would top 14%,” he reflected.

Cost of living forecast graphic
(PA Graphics)

“They said that millions would be thrown on to the economic scrapheap – with all the consequent costs to the Exchequer.

“They were wrong. After becoming the first country in the world to approve an effective vaccine, we staged the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from Covid.

“As a result, we had the fastest growth in the G7 last year and instead of mass unemployment we have about 640,000 more people in payrolled employment than before the pandemic began.”

Mr Johnson said the UK has the “fundamental economic strength” to endure the cost-of-living crisis, even if the Russian leader “wants us to buckle”.

“In this brutal arm-wrestle, the Ukrainian people can and will win. And so will Britain,” he said.

He added: “We have laid the foundations for long-term gains in prosperity and productivity.

“We know we will bounce back from the crisis in the cost of energy as we rapidly build up our own UK supplies.

“That is why we will succeed and why we cannot flinch now.”

Mr Johnson stressed it is time for the West to “double down” on its support for Ukraine, and not “go wobbly”.

He took aim at the “union barons” calling for “endless fools’ gold” as living costs soar, arguing they should be ignored.

“We have more than enough resilience to get through tough months ahead. We have shown that before,” the Prime Minister said.

“We have made the long-term decisions – including on domestic energy supply – to ensure that our bounceback can and should be remarkable, and that our future will be golden.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Sergeant Gavin Hillier, 35, from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who was fatally injured during a training exercise at the Castlemartin range in Pembrokeshire (Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA)
Soldier died after being mistaken for target by short-sighted colleague
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham speaks to members on a picket line (Joe Giddens/PA)
Labour needs to ‘get a spine’ and stand up for workers, Unite chief says
The number of people reaching the UK in small boats from France after navigating busy shipping lanes has increased steadily in recent years (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Channel crossings to the UK exceed 25,000 for the year
New YouGov research has found 64% of voters do not trust either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak to make the right decisions when it comes to improving the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)
Majority of voters do not trust Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak with improving the…
Jacob Rees-Mogg is planning to sell off £1.5 billion of Government offices in central London as he continues his campaign to make civil servants return to the office (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals ‘new strategy’ to sell off £1.5bn of London offices
Rishi Sunak’s team has warned cutting VAT by 5% across the board would be ‘regressive’ and cost tens of billions of pounds amid reports Liz Truss is considering the move as a ‘nuclear’ option (Joe Giddens/PA)
Backlash from Sunak camp over reports Truss is considering 5% VAT cut
A Scottish Government building was fitted with a linked alarm system six months after the deadline, it has been revealed (John Stillwell/PA)
Tories: Government building fitted with linked fire alarms months after deadline
The Scottish Lib Dems have suggested proposals to tackle challenges in the classroom (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lib Dems reveal proposals to tackle challenges in Scotland’s classrooms
Laura Kuenssberg (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Kuenssberg: Johnson will have a ‘chunky chapter’ in British history
Tony Hudgell had to have both his legs amputated in 2017 as a result of abuse suffered at the hands of his birth parents (David Tett/PA)
Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother welcomes halting of boy’s father’s release from jail

More from Press and Journal

Pictured is a locator of Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Pictured 10/04/2020 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Arrest made after man seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
'Miovski is going to make us a lot of money' - Dons fans react…
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Realities of Hospitality: F&D series - Karla Sinclair Picture shows; The Realities of Hospitality: Dillon Rae, Julia Wishart and Graham Mitchell. Aberdeen. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
WATCH: Julia Wishart shares highs and lows of 16-year-long career in hospitality
0
Police.
Woman, 88, in hospital after car crashes into tree near Bieldside
0
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Dumbarton 2-1 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men still searching for first league win
Peterhead's Chris Kisuka shoots wide against Alloa Athletic. Picture by Duncan Brown.
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Peterhead: Jim McInally admits Blue Toon must eradicate sloppy mistakes