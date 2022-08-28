Home energy efficiency improvements ‘plummet at worst possible time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 12:04 am
Analysis by Labour found that installations fell by more than 50% in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021 (Philip Toscano/PA)
Home insulation and other energy efficiency improvements have plummeted at the “worst possible time” for Britain, Labour has warned, as spiralling bills paint a bleak picture for the cold months ahead.

Analysis by the party found that installations fell by more than 50% in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period in 2021, from a total of 261,315 to 126,131.

It put this down to “failed management” by the Government.

A document from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the “sharp fall” in the second quarter of 2022 – which saw far fewer installations than the first – was due to issues with a transition between efficiency schemes.

Kerry McCarthy
Labour’s shadow climate change minister Kerry McCarthy (Yui Mok/PA)

Labour said the figure for the second quarter of 2022 was the lowest since 2018.

The party claimed that if ministers had implemented its own “national mission” to boost insulation back when Sir Keir Starmer touted the policy in September 2021, two million of the coldest homes could have been upgraded by this winter.

This would have saved households more than £2 billion on their energy bills this year alone, it said.

Kerry McCarthy, Labour’s shadow minister for climate change, said: “The energy price cap has just soared to record levels and people are terrified of what that means for their bills this winter.

“The Government should have been working round the clock to insulate homes and ensure as many households as possible benefit from lower bills. Its failure to do so despite repeated warnings risks leaving millions out in the cold.

“There is still time for the Government to adopt Labour’s plan to freeze energy bills and protect millions of families this winter. Failing to act would be unforgivable.”

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, called on the next PM to make energy efficiency a “top priority”.

“The poor level of insulation in UK homes is a shocking testament to the Government’s failure to take this issue seriously,” he said.

“This winter millions of households will be paying sky high bills for heat that will simply escape through roofs, walls and draughty windows and doors.

“The next prime minister must make energy efficiency a top priority and commit to funding a free, street-by-street home insulation programme – focusing on those most in need.”

A BEIS spokesman said: “We are investing £6.6 billion in total this parliament to improve energy efficiency across the country, with the majority of our support targeting those on low-income and vulnerable households.

“Huge progress has already been made, with the number of homes with an energy efficiency rating of C or above at 46% and rising, up from just 14% in 2010.

“This is benefiting tens of thousands of homes and delivering average savings of £300 a year on energy bills.”

Labour’s analysis was based on statistics showing the number of measures installed under the Energy Company Obligation scheme, which helps fuel-poor customers insulate their homes.

BEIS said the figures did not account for the separate Green Homes Grant Local Authority Delivery scheme, which aims to improve the energy efficiency of low-income households.

The department also said the sharp fall in measures installed was in large part due to the pandemic, as well as the transition between ECO schemes.

