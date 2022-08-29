Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Consultation launched on Scottish Government’s Agriculture Bill

By Press Association
August 29, 2022, 10:09 am Updated: August 29, 2022, 12:48 pm
The Agriculture Bill is expected in 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)
The Agriculture Bill is expected in 2023 (David Cheskin/PA)

A consultation on the Scottish Government’s forthcoming Agriculture Bill has been launched.

It is hoped the Bill will make Scotland a global leader in sustainable and regenerative agriculture.

The climate change plan from the Scottish Government aims to achieve a 31% reduction in agricultural emissions by 2032.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “We are supporting our farmers, crofters and land managers to produce more high quality and sustainable food, as well as ensuring our food system is more resilient.

“Public views are now being sought on high-quality food production, fair income for farmers and nature restoration and protecting biodiversity.

“The fact is that high-quality food production is very much part of meeting our net zero targets and dealing with the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“We have ambitious targets and right across the agriculture sector we have the talent and skills to meet our aims.

“I would urge people from all walks of life to get involved and make their views known, these issues affect us all.”

Other proposals include plans to develop resilient and thriving rural and island communities, including financial support for rural development and the rural economy.

The Bill also looks at measures to modernise tenant farming, including providing tenants with the same opportunity to adapt to the future as the rest of Scottish agriculture, which would allow them to play their part in supporting biodiversity.

Fair work conditions, including the real living wage, for agriculture workers are also part of the plans.

Views are also being sought on making subsidy payments that establish minimum standards for animal health and welfare.

The consultation is open for responses until November.

It will include a series of online and in-person events to gather the views of stakeholders and the public.

The Bill is expected in 2023 to enable the delivery of the Scottish Government’s vision for agriculture.

Ruth Taylor, agriculture and land use policy manager at WWF Scotland, said: “We can’t talk about Scotland’s future without speaking about agriculture and how it’s funded. Farmers and crofters are at the front line of climate change, and they also hold the solution as managers of the land.

“Currently over half a billion pounds of public money is spent on farming payments, but only a small pot of that funding is given to help restore and protect nature, and to reduce climate emissions.

“That’s why we believe changing how the Scottish Government pays farmers is essential if we’re to meet our climate targets.

“We hope that throughout this consultation process the Scottish Government listens to and learns from those who are already taking steps to farm in more nature-friendly ways.”

Scottish Tory rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said there was “still a real lack of detail” in the proposals, adding that the Scottish Government “still cannot release themselves from the shackles of EU policy”.

She added: “The SNP-Green Government have a real cheek to talk about supporting resilient and thriving rural and island communities.

“It is them who have ignored the needs of these communities year after year by failing to deliver lifeline ferries, delaying superfast broadband connections and centralising services away from rural areas.”

The Scottish Government should, Ms Hamilton said, focus on “delivering a Bill that is fully focused on meeting the unique needs of Scotland’s farmers and agricultural sector”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Bins have been overflowing on the streets of Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Waste and cleansing services to resume in Edinburgh
Liz Truss’s camp says she will not finalise her plans for crucial cost-of-living support before receiving the ‘full support and advice’ only available to the government of the day (Joe Giddens/PA)
Truss cost-of-living plan stalled until she gets ‘full support and advice’ as PM
(Peter Byrne/PA)
‘Increasingly polarised’ race debate must turn to concrete action – report
The MS Victoria ferry berthed in the Port of Leith, Edinburgh, which is providing temporary accommodation to Ukrainian refugees invited to Scotland. (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cole-Hamilton demands more Ukrainian refugee support ahead of Leith ship visit
Pub and brewing bosses have warned that soaring energy bills will lead to closures without new support (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Pubs and brewers warn over mass closures as energy bills leap 300%
Nottingham City Centre, Market Square (PA)
East Midlands could receive new powers in first of its kind devolution deal
Brian Cox appeared at the Edinburgh International Book Festival to discuss his new book (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Brian Cox: Scotland ‘ripe’ for independence but needs more confidence
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is travelling to the US (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi visits US to push for co-operation on cost-of-living crisis
Liz Truss at a hustings event in Norwich North, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liz Truss ‘flip-flopping’ on energy bills causing ‘unnecessary worry’ – Labour
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit a business in North Dorset (Oli Scarff/PA)
Johnson hails gigabit broadband expansion as he enters final week in office

More from Press and Journal

Household energy costs in Shetland are twice that of the mainland. Picture: Shutterstock.
Annual energy bills for Shetland households predicted to hit £10k by April
0
Pub owner Colin Cameron is optimistic people will still keep coming through the doors.
Aberdeen pub owner bullish despite warnings of mass closures in the sector UK-wide
0
William Akio made his Ross County debut against East Fife in July. This is his only appearance to date in County colours due to his knee injury.
Ross County striker William Akio returns to face the might of Celtic in Premier…
0
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Aberdeen boss challenges Bojan Miovski to be the Premiership's top scorer this season
0
The Coigach Convenience Refurbishment project will look to repair and refurbish the conveniences. Picture: Google Maps.
Wester Ross public toilet restoration project allocated £20K funding boost
0
recycling centre booking system
New proposals for hybrid booking system at Aberdeenshire recycling centres amid calls for whole…
0